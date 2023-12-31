Philippa Cameron's lemon delicious slice. Photo / Philippa Cameron

The Country looks back at some of the biggest and best stories of the past 12 months, including readers' favourites, huge news events and those yarns that gave us a glimpse into rural lives and livelihoods across the country.

Originally published November 3.

Otematata Station’s cook and the woman behind What’s for Smoko has a series of go-to recipes for people short on time and energy.

Here, Pip shares one of her favourites with The Country.

Is there anything better than the smell of a fresh lemon picked straight from the tree?

This is a light and fluffy, delicious lemon and coconut treat.

This one-pot wonder is super-easy and quick to whip up.

All you need is a pot, a dough whisk or wooden spoon and a lined or greased brownie pan.

Could I use any citrus fruit?

Of course, you can. Make this recipe your own. You could use:

Lemons;

Mandarins;

Oranges;

Limes.

How do I line my brownie pan?

You could use:

Compostable baking paper;

Reusable silicon liners;

Re-use butter papers;

Or grease your pan with butter and flour.

Philippa Cameron’s delicious lemon slice

Pip's delicious lemon slice is a one-pot wonder and super-easy and quick to whip up. Photo / Philippa Cameron

Equipment

1 large pot

1 brownie pan (27.5cm x 17.5cm x 3.5cm) or (20cm x 20cm x 5cm)

1 dough whisk or wooden spoon

1 bent palette knife

Ingredients

125 grams butter

½ cup sugar

½ cup milk

2 eggs

1 cup self-raising flour

1 cup coconut

1 zest of a lemon

Icing

30 grams butter

2 cups icing sugar

2-3 Tbsp juice of a lemon

1 Tbsp boiling water (only if needed to make a smooth icing consistency)

Instructions

Cake

Preheat the oven to 160C.

Prepare your brownie tin. Either line or grease.

Melt the butter in a pot.

Add and combine in this order, stirring after each addition:

Sugar; Milk; Eggs; Self-raising flour; Coconut; Lemon zest.

Pour the batter into the brownie pan.

Cook for 20 minutes. Check with a skewer (It will come out clean if the cake is cooked).

Icing

When the cake is cool, prepare the icing.

Sift the icing sugar.

Melt the butter and add to the icing sugar.

Add the lemon juice and stir. If you need more moisture, add the boiling water (you may not need it).

Ice the cake.

Use a hot knife to cut the slice.

This recipe was reproduced from Philippa Cameron’s What’s for Smoko website with approval. You can find more of her recipes on her Instagram page as well.