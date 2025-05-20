Advertisement
World Bee Day: New Zealand colony losses ease, bucking global trend

New Zealand has a flourishing population of honey bees. Photo / David Haxton

Today is World Bee Day, and this year’s message is a call to action for sustainable practices that support bees, improve food security, and protect biodiversity in the face of mounting climate pressures.

New Zealand has a flourishing population of honey bees cared for by 8190 registered beekeepers who manage 520,000 hives across the country.

At this time of year, with the hard work of producing honey done, honey bees are focused on storing up food to keep their hives fed and healthy through the winter.

While some countries have struggled with dramatic colony losses over winter, Kiwi bees are bucking the trend.

Colony loss rates in New Zealand over the cold winter months have lessened.

Results from the New Zealand Colony Loss Survey 2024 show that loss rates caused by varroa mites, the number one threat to bees over winter for the previous three years, fell to 4.6% during winter 2024, compared to 6.4% during winter 2023.

This continues a general downward trajectory since the 2021–2022 surveys.

“The story of the 2024 NZ Colony Loss Survey is about varroa,” survey director Pike Stahlmann-Brown said.

“And it’s a good story because losses to varroa showed a national decline for the first time since we started systematically measuring them.”

Stahlmann-Brown said beekeepers monitored for varroa more, and this was useful in determining when and how to treat the pest.

Apiculture NZ said Kiwis could help local bee populations by planting foraging favourites to help bees stock up on food for winter.

Good things to plant for bees this month include herbs such as lavender, salvia, rosemary and oregano, and shrubs such as Michelia yunnanensis and the native koromiko.

Those with larger properties might like to consider yellow gum trees, lacebark or puriri.

Find out how to help bees at Apiculture NZ’s website.

Autumn planting ideas for bees

Gardens

Autumn-flowering shrubs:

Camellia species – simple flowers only

Gordonia yunnanensis – fried egg plant

Hebe stricta – koromiko (native)

Herbs – lavender, salvia, rosemary, oregano

Michelia yunnanensis – michelia

Spring-flowering shrubs:

Ceanothus species – California lilac

Choisya ternata – Mexican orange blossom

Corokia cotoneaster – korokio (native)

Rosmarinus officinalis – rosemary

Thymus vulgaris – thyme

Gardens/farm

Autumn-flowering trees:

Eriobotrya japonica – locquat

Eucalyptus leucolxylon ‘Rosea’ – yellow gum

Hoheria species – lacebark (native)

Olearia species - native

Vitex lucens – puriri (native)

Spring-flowering trees:

Acer species - maples

Malus/Prunus/Pyrus species – pip and stone fruit.

Pittosporum species – native

Pennantia corymbose – kaikomako (native)

Pseudopanax arboreus – five finger (native)

