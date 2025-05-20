Results from the New Zealand Colony Loss Survey 2024 show that loss rates caused by varroa mites, the number one threat to bees over winter for the previous three years, fell to 4.6% during winter 2024, compared to 6.4% during winter 2023.
This continues a general downward trajectory since the 2021–2022 surveys.
“The story of the 2024 NZ Colony Loss Survey is about varroa,” survey director Pike Stahlmann-Brown said.
“And it’s a good story because losses to varroa showed a national decline for the first time since we started systematically measuring them.”
Stahlmann-Brown said beekeepers monitored for varroa more, and this was useful in determining when and how to treat the pest.
Apiculture NZ said Kiwis could help local bee populations by planting foraging favourites to help bees stock up on food for winter.
Good things to plant for bees this month include herbs such as lavender, salvia, rosemary and oregano, and shrubs such as Michelia yunnanensis and the native koromiko.
Those with larger properties might like to consider yellow gum trees, lacebark or puriri.
Find out how to help bees at Apiculture NZ’s website.
Autumn planting ideas for bees
Gardens
Autumn-flowering shrubs:
Camellia species – simple flowers only
Gordonia yunnanensis – fried egg plant
Hebe stricta – koromiko (native)
Herbs – lavender, salvia, rosemary, oregano
Michelia yunnanensis – michelia
Spring-flowering shrubs:
Ceanothus species – California lilac
Choisya ternata – Mexican orange blossom
Corokia cotoneaster – korokio (native)
Rosmarinus officinalis – rosemary
Thymus vulgaris – thyme
Gardens/farm
Autumn-flowering trees:
Eriobotrya japonica – locquat
Eucalyptus leucolxylon ‘Rosea’ – yellow gum
Hoheria species – lacebark (native)
Olearia species - native
Vitex lucens – puriri (native)
Spring-flowering trees:
Acer species - maples
Malus/Prunus/Pyrus species – pip and stone fruit.
Pittosporum species – native
Pennantia corymbose – kaikomako (native)
Pseudopanax arboreus – five finger (native)