New Zealand has a flourishing population of honey bees. Photo / David Haxton

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

20 May, 2025 03:25 AM 3 mins to read

New Zealand has a flourishing population of honey bees. Photo / David Haxton

Today is World Bee Day, and this year’s message is a call to action for sustainable practices that support bees, improve food security, and protect biodiversity in the face of mounting climate pressures.

New Zealand has a flourishing population of honey bees cared for by 8190 registered beekeepers who manage 520,000 hives across the country.

At this time of year, with the hard work of producing honey done, honey bees are focused on storing up food to keep their hives fed and healthy through the winter.

While some countries have struggled with dramatic colony losses over winter, Kiwi bees are bucking the trend.

Colony loss rates in New Zealand over the cold winter months have lessened.