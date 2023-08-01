All profits from the dog trial and sale will be given to Hospice Southland. Photo / Shawn McAvinue

A call is being made for vendors to sell their working dogs at a charity event near Gore this month.

Southern Indoor Charity Dog Trial convener Mike Joyce, of Wendon Valley, said an inaugural dog sale would be included in the three-day event at Southern Field Days agricentre in Waimumu from Friday, August 18.

Vendors would demonstrate their dogs at the auction outside the agricentre from 2 pm on Saturday, August 19.

All profits from the trial and sale would be given to Hospice Southland.

PGG Wrightson cancelled the 66th annual Gore Dog Sale at Charlton Saleyards earlier this month, blaming a lack of entries.

Joyce believed there was enough demand to warrant holding a sale.

“We picked the sale up because people are looking for heading dogs at this time of year.”

PGG Wrightson warned if there were not enough entries next year, the event could be canned for good.

If that was the case, then a dog sale would become a regular part of the charity event, Joyce said.

Only one dog needed to be entered for the charity sale to proceed, he said.

“Whatever we get, we’ll put up.”

Vendors must enter their dogs before the sale day.

To enter a dog cost $30 and a pup $10 and a commission would be taken from the sale price.