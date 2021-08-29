Work on Harapaki Wind Farm, north of Napier, set to spin to full speed in spring

Work on the Harapaki Wind Farm Project was scheduled to start in June, with teams busy preparing the site for "bulk earthworks" in Spring. Photo / Meridian Energy

Progress on New Zealand's second-largest wind farm, north of Napier, is set to intensify in spring if Covid-19 alert restrictions allow it.

Meridian Energy announced plans to begin construction on the $395 million Harapaki Wind Farm project earlier this year, with work starting in late June.

A spokesperson said teams had been preparing the site over the past few months, ahead of bulk earthworks commencing in spring, which will continue into next year.

"Due to current level 4 restrictions, access to the site is restricted to security staff and a small number of essential workers required to inspect and maintain our environmental controls on site."

Harapaki, shown here as a computer simulation, will be New Zealand's second-largest wind farm featuring 41 turbines to generate power for more than 70,000 average households. Photo / Meridian Energy

Work so far has included establishing the project management team on site, installing the project site offices and traffic management equipment to manage safety on State Highway 5, improving track access and constructing erosion and sediment control structures.

The project emerged from two separate proposals for the Maungaharuru Range project, 35km northwest of Napier, and was first mooted more than 15 years ago.

It will feature 41 turbines generating 176 MW of renewable energy - enough to power more than 70,000 average households.

The project is expected to take three years to complete, creating 260 new jobs.