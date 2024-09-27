Advertisement
Wool companies say carpet moth problem a ‘myth’, ‘overstated’ and ‘uncommon’

RNZ·
3 mins to read
Damage from a carpet moth infestation.

By Monique Steele of RNZ

New Zealand wool carpet companies are insisting that wool-eating insects and pests are not as common as people think.

To the dismay of New Zealand’s struggling wool sector, consumers usually choose synthetic fibre carpets because they are often cheaper than wool and less vulnerable to insect damage — albeit less environmentally friendly.

Carpet moths were most destructive in their young stages of life, as eggs hatched into small caterpillar-like grubs that could live up to 12 months on an eating spree of woollen fibres throughout people’s homes — especially of carpets and clothing.

Various New Zealand-based pest extermination companies reported cases of the bugs nationwide.

But wool carpet manufacturer Bremworth’s chief executive ,Greg Smith, said most wool companies treated their wool with insect repellents during manufacturing.

He said the insect-resist agents were effective at keeping away carpet moth, so their products came with a 15-year guarantee as a result — and complaints were “uncommon”.

“Out of the hundreds of thousands of metres of carpet we sell each year, we may get five complaints in a year, of which we repair and replace,” Smith said.

“There are moths and there are beetles, but with just regular vacuuming, as you’d expect, that takes care of that issue.

“I think [carpet moth] is made a little bit bigger than it really is.”

He said carpet companies pushing synthetic materials tended to make out carpet moth as being more of a problem than it was because moth protection was commonly used by wool manufacturers.

Nationwide franchise Harrisons offered carpets of both woollen and synthetic fibres.

Its national product manager, Felipe Dos Santos, said its manufacturers pre-treated their wool with non-toxic moth and insect repellents to protect the carpet, and the scale of the carpet moth problem was exaggerated.

“I think that’s all about perception at the moment,” Dos Santos said.

“It’s important to clarify that it’s almost like a myth, and that perception that the wool carpets are constantly under attack of pests is a bit overstated, where in reality these infestations have been quite rare and can definitely be prevented.”

He said homeowners should vacuum hidden carpet areas where bugs tended to breed, behind and under furniture, and keep rooms well ventilated to reduce the risk of bugs.

“Wool being a natural fibre, it is a bit more vulnerable to pests such as carpet beetles and moths.

“But this issue can be effectively managed with proper care and preventive measures by the homeowner.”

Dos Santos said wool carpets had an environmental advantage over synthetic carpets because they were more easily disposed of, whereas New Zealand lacked a system for recycling synthetic carpets.

Wool Research of New Zealand general manager Tim Lonsdale said carpet moth protection had been used in the industry for decades and the repellents had evolved over time.

– RNZ


