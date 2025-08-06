Life with her animal mates - the other pigs, the two goats, the cat, the dog and the sheep - was bliss for a while, but then Woody discovered how to open an electric gate.

An electric gate had been installed on the driveway they shared with five neighbours.

“Woody worked out how to push the gate open and go for a wee wander,” Lindsay said.

She got up the driveway and into the neighbours’ “flash” vege gardens.

“They were excellent, they were wonderful,” Lindsay said.

“They’d just send a message and say, ‘Woody’s in the garden again.’

“So we’d rush off and get her, very embarrassed though, coming back with a tail between our legs.”

Woody would be returned home only to escape again, until the electric gate had to be tied up.

“My partner doesn’t believe in pinning them in.

“She had free range of the whole property, five acres, she could come and go as she pleased, often at our front door waiting like a dog to be fed.”

One neighbour was not keen on Woody’s visits and suggested Rotch fence her.

So Lindsay made the tough decision to list Woody on Facebook.

Kym Craig contacted her immediately and offered to take the pet pig.

“She was just amazing, and she made that whole process so much easier.”

Craig took Woody away in a horse float and rehomed her on another rural property, at Millburn.

“Woody’s got a wee pen, sleeping in a wee hay pen ... but she did go missing on the first night at her house. I was like, ‘Oh my goodness.’”

Craig sends Lindsay pictures of Woody, now a happy pig in hay.

“She is gorgeous. The goats and the pig were always at the door waiting for a feed at the end of the day.”

Woody had been gone a week, and Lindsay missed her; however, she said Craig had invited them to visit any time.

- RNZ