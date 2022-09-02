A recent flyover conducted by Environment Canterbury has found Waimakariri farmers are on the right track with their winter grazing practices. Photo / Supplied / ECan

A flyover of Waimakariri farms has found that most farmers are following winter grazing rules.

Environment Canterbury (ECan) conducted a trial flyover of the district in an aeroplane last month to observe winter grazing.

Principal implementation advisor Sarah Heddell said those on the flight were pleased to see that farmers were well prepared.

Farmers were grazing strategically towards waterways, creating buffer zones, placing water troughs and feeders close to new breaks, avoiding paddocks with waterways and wetlands, and grazing with smaller mob sizes.

"Overall, most farms we observed were meeting good management practice.

"Fences were set back from waterways, stock were on the paddock not in the stream, and waterways were relatively clear.

"Our Waimakariri land management adviser followed up with a couple of landowners who were identified as needing some extra support and their response has been positive."

The flight took place during the some of the wettest winter conditions Canterbury has ever seen, making for tough conditions for intensive winter grazing.

Heddell said surface flooding and waterlogged soils meant this was a tough time for farmers with calving and lambing underway.

"All this rain has made it difficult to farm right now, and that reinforces the need for farmers to have an intensive winter grazing plan in place."

She said the council appreciated the help industry groups provided for the trial.

"While we know these kinds of things can feel invasive, we believe flyovers can be a useful way to understand how farmers are approaching intensive winter grazing and where we can focus help, support and advice."

Staff would continue to work with industry groups throughout the region over the next year to help farmers plan for winter grazing.

No further intensive winter grazing flyovers were planned this year and staff were looking to refine the process before any future flyovers.