Win a trip for two to Agfest West Coast 2022

Photo / Supplied

The West Coast's biggest rural day out is back for all the latest in innovation and technology in farming.

AgFest West Coast is on Friday 14th and Saturday 15th October at Greymouth Aerodrome.

But no matter where in the country you are, The Country (with Jamie Mackay and Rowena Duncum) is giving you the chance to be there, simply enter below!

The prize includes return flights for two, two nights' accommodation, a rental car and tickets to be there for you and a mate, plus you'll get to meet Jamie Mackay, host of The Country!

It's the West Coast's biggest day out and the first rural field day since the last of the lockdowns, where you'll see all the latest in innovation and technology in farming, teamed up with great entertainment from Cam Scott and Band.

AgFest West Coast – for all the details and to book your tickets check www.agfest.co.nz.