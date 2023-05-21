Win a STIHL MSA300 chainsaw

The Country and STIHL have a STIHL MSA300 chainsaw to give away. Photo / Supplied / STIHL

21 May, 2023 11:00 PM 2 mins to read

The Country and STIHL have a STIHL MSA300 chainsaw to give away. Photo / Supplied / STIHL

It’s STIHL Chainsaw Safety Awareness Week and The Country and STIHL are giving away a STIHL MSA300 battery chainsaw to celebrate!

There’s also a STIHL GTA26 Pruner Kit up for grabs, along with a few chainsaw-related safety goodies.

The STIHL MSA300 is the first cordless chainsaw designed specifically for professional use.

It’s a new model and the most powerful battery-powered chainsaw.

The STIHL GTA26 Pruner Kit has a wide range of uses, from pruning trees and shrubs to cutting up garden waste and building with wood.

Check it out in the video below!

To be in to win all you need to do is listen out for the daily question on The Country this week and enter your answer and details in the form below.

What’s up for grabs?

One STIHL MSA300 professional battery chainsaw (45cm/18″ guide bar) complete with AP500S battery and AL301 Charger, worth $2245.

One STIHL GTA26 Pruner Kit including case, chain lubricant, battery and charger, valued at $345.

Two STIHL Chainsaw Safety Packs (chaps, earmuffs and glasses), worth $292.50 each.

Two STIHL Function Helmet sets, valued at $101.50 each

So that’s six winners sharing a prize pool worth over $3300!

Find out more about the STIHL MSA300 battery chainsaw here.

Find out more about the STIHL GTA26 Pruner Kit here.

Terms and conditions

The competition starts Monday, May 22, 2023, and ends Monday, May 29, 2023.

The winner will be announced on The Country radio show, from 12 pm on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Read NZME’s terms and conditions here.