The Climate Change Minister is considering whether greenhouse gas emissions from international aviation and shipping should be included in the country’s net-zero 2050 climate targets to limit global warming.
Aviation and shipping make up about 9% of New Zealand’s net domesticemissions, but were excluded from the country’s net-zero commitment by 2050 under the Paris Agreement.
However, shipping and aviation emissions were included in the Government’s annual Greenhouse Gas Inventory.
New Zealand was one of more than 190 countries in the Paris Agreement that sit within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change to keep warming within 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.
Climate Change Commission wants all emissions accounted in targets
The Climate Change Commission carried out its first emissions target review in November, recommending that transport-related emissions should be included in the targets.
It said in the report that there had been significant change in recent years, including a greater severity and scale of global warming impacts than what the global science community understood when the target was set.
“Many comparable countries have by now set targets that are more ambitious than the current target of Aotearoa New Zealand,” it read.
“The increased risks and impacts of climate change have implications for Aotearoa New Zealand’s future.
“Delaying action transfers costs and risks to future generations.”
The commission also warned about the urgency of the mission to prevent further global warming.
“Scientific evidence is increasingly clear that global action is insufficient to limit global warming to 1.5C outright,” it said in its report from November.
“This implies that even greater reductions are needed in the near and longer terms to limit as much as possible the amount by which the world exceeds 1.5C and then to potentially bring the temperature back down again.”
It said that if no action was taken to reduce emissions from these sectors, they would likely grow to be more than one-third of the country’s domestic net emissions by 2050.
New Zealand relied on international shipping and aviation for tourism, business, imports and exports and passenger travel.
With carbon dioxide the bulk of the emissions from these industries, the commission suggested a shift to alternative fuels such as sustainable aviation fuel (Saf) for aviation and to biofuels or green hydrogen for shipping, in order to make significant reductions.
Minister to decide on aviation, shipping emissions
Climate Change Minister Simon Watts was yet to make a decision, but is expected to decide by November.
An amendment to the Climate Change Response Act would be required to bring these emissions into the targets.
In a statement, Watts said New Zealand was not alone in excluding these emissions in domestic targets, and they were still monitored.
“Globally, most countries have not included emissions from international aviation and shipping in their domestic targets,” he said.
“International shipping and aviation emissions are addressed through globally negotiated mechanisms that New Zealand is a member of.