Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Why is Fonterra selling off its dairy brands - and why is Winston Peters angry about it?

Nik Dirga
RNZ·
9 mins to read

Last month, Fonterra announced the sale of its consumer businesses, including the brands Mainland and Anchor, to French company Lactalis for $4.22 billion. Photo / RNZ

Last month, Fonterra announced the sale of its consumer businesses, including the brands Mainland and Anchor, to French company Lactalis for $4.22 billion. Photo / RNZ

By Nik Dirga of RNZ

Explainer - It’s a billion-dollar deal that will change the shape of New Zealand’s dairy industry.

Here’s what you need to know.

Dairy giant Fonterra is selling its consumer products business to a French company.

What will that mean

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save