Fonterra, a dairy cooperative owned by about 10,000 farmers, essentially buys raw milk from New Zealand farmers, processes and sells it.
In August, Fonterra announced it would sell off its consumer businesses, including such iconic brands as Mainland and Anchor, to the French dairy giant Lactalis for nearly $4 billion.
The $3.845b sale would include a large chunk of the cheese, milk and yoghurt sold in New Zealand stores, including brands Anchor, Mainland, Kāpiti, Perfect Italiano, Fresh’n Fruity, Anlene, Anmum, Fernleaf and Western Star.
“Fonterra has outlined the rationale for the divestment and the terms of the transaction clearly in materials released to the NZX and shared with farmer shareholders, media and stakeholders, including government,” the company said.
So will New Zealand farmers still supply milk to Lactalis?
Peters said in his statement that “after three years Lactalis can terminate milk supply from Fonterra for Anchor and Mainland.”
However, in a statement to RNZ, Fonterra said “the global supply agreement covering ingredients and other products like cheese had an initial three-year term but could only be terminated with 36 months notice, so Mainland and Anchor would continue to be supplied by New Zealand farmers for at least six years”.
“Its raw milk supply agreement - which mostly covers New Zealand as raw milk must be processed before being sent offshore before it spoils - had an initial term of 10 years and an additional 36-month notice period.”
Peters, however, disputed some of that language, claiming that “’Automatically renews until it is terminated’ is corporate flannel, executive flimflam, tier one C-Suite rubbish that translates to: ‘after three years, we cancel.’
“That’s it. Milk split. Fonterra will be a wholesaler. Lactalis will control your brands.”
“If anyone wants a say on the Fonterra vote, they should earn the right by getting up at 4am and milking cows for a few decades,” Seymour said.
“If they’re not prepared to do that, they should leave it to the people who are.”
In response to that, Peters said he “milked cows almost two decades” as did others in the NZ First caucus, and: “We actually know what one end of the cow looks like compared to some who don’t.”
What does this mean for the future of dairy in NZ?
That depends on who you ask.
Nic Lees, a senior lecturer in agribusiness management at Lincoln University, said both Fonterra and Peters have points to make but the sale “deserves a closer, more balanced look.”
“When Winston Peters warns that selling Fonterra’s Anchor and Mainland brands to a French multinational will ‘end farmers’ control over quality,’ it’s easy to understand why his message resonates,” he said.
“However, Peters raises a valid question about the national interest. These brands carry cultural and identity significance that extends beyond their commercial value. Selling them transfers part of New Zealand’s food identity, and that requires careful oversight.”
Farmers Weekly reporter Hugh Stringleman noted that, “By exiting consumer products in every region except China, Fonterra will no longer be competing for revenue with its customers who make consumer products using Fonterra ingredients.”
The Overseas Investment Office typically reviews major foreign investments to ensure they align with national interests, but under the coalition government, those interests focus more on economic and security risks, Lees said.
“This means the Fonterra-Lactalis sale will likely proceed unless the OIO decides that losing these iconic New Zealand brands poses a genuine national interest concern.”
That’s all great, but will this lower the price of butter?
Unlikely, as dairy prices are being largely driven by bigger market forces.
One big factor driving butter prices in New Zealand is that 95% of the country’s dairy production is exported.