Photo / Gerard O'Brien

Forever Vital stands beside her week-old colt, White Robe Lodge's first foal of the new season.

The Raise The Flag colt was born at the north Taieri stud on August 16.

Karen Stewart, who co-manages White Robe Lodge with husband Wayne, said it was "quite an early foal for down here", although foals could traditionally be expected any time after August 1.

There were perks to being the first-born foal at the lodge.

"He's had the life of the Hilton.

"He's been sleeping in the box every night, just because we can."

Raise The Flag is a son of the great Sadler's Wells.