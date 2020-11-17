Website of the Year

The Country

Whanganui Prison stormwater discharge consent hearing begins

3 minutes to read

Representatives from the Department of Corrections (far side), Horizons Regional Council (near side) and submitters (left) at the consent hearing on Tuesday morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed
By:

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Years after the original resource consent ran out, a new hearing is under way for permission to continue discharging stormwater from Whanganui Prison to a water channel.

The water channel links lakes Pauri and Wiritoa

