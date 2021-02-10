Whanganui berry farm Windermere Gardens for sale

The iconic Whanganui berry farm Windermere Gardens is being offered for sale for just the second time in its 49-year history. Photo / Supplied

For just the second time in its near 50-year history as a berry farm, Windermere Gardens is being offered for sale.

The solid Windermere berry brand has been producing quality strawberries, raspberries and other berry fruit since 1972. Located just five minutes north of Whanganui on SH3, Windermere Farms is a popular destination for locals and visitors with a well-established cafe and retail store where fresh produce, jams, honey, wines and liqueurs are sold and manufactured under the Windermere Farms brand.

On offer is land, buildings, home and business.

Marketing agents John Bartley and Knud Bukholt of Bayleys real Estate in Whanganui said that under current ownership, Windermere Farms had undergone significant development around business and production processes as well as product expansion with large investment in technology and infrastructure.

"Deemed an 'essential service', this investment is sound and provides further opportunities for growth in wholesale and retail products," Bartley said.

He emphasised that the cafe could trade year round as the infrastructure was already in place.

"This is an ideal opportunity to be part of an industry hitting new heights in regards to scale of production and in delivery of quality fresh produce year round.

"This integrated farming, food producing and marketing/distribution business is an established, well-known farm/food brand in the lower North Island with a farm-to-plate philosophy. Its business strategy is to build an iconic farm/food brand by producing the best of selected New Zealand berry produce and marketing them principally to New Zealand consumers who care about the quality, origin and content of their food and who trust in brands that deliver on that.

"The initial focus was on the New Zealand domestic berry fruit market as a precursor to downstream export opportunities which have begun taking place," Bartley said.

For more information on this iconic Whanganui business contact Knud Bukholt or John Bartley.



•Premium berry brand in growth phase

•Multiple revenue streams

•Established retail, wholesale and export distribution networks

•Packing and chilled/frozen refrigeration facilities

•Own water supply