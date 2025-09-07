Showing off bugs under torchlight is just one of Jack Karetai-Barrett’s extra-curricular activities.
He first drew nationwide attention as the teen who cycled 894km to Wellington from his Whakatāne home in support of Māori wards in local government.
In late winter,recovered from his lengthy bike ride, the 15-year-old took RNZ’s Country Life on a night walk through the bush on the trail of wildlife, showing what it’s like to be a volunteer on Whakatāne’s kiwi conservation project.
“I’ve always been in the bush, yeah, the bush has, like, just been always a part of my life.
“I’ve been tramping, hunting, fishing, doing everything in the ngāhere for pretty much forever.
“Yeah, it’s great. I just love being out here.”
Jack started guiding at the Mokorua Scenic Reserve on the outskirts of Whakatāne after his conservation articles were spotted in the local newspaper by another volunteer with the Whakatāne Kiwi Trust, Stewart Sutton.
But there are bioluminescent fungi to examine and glowworms to find hanging out sticky fishing lines to catch their prey, a spider “coloured like a watermelon” and a clutch of wētā to ooh and aah over.
The bigger the better.
School was Jack’s number one priority, he told Country Life, but after school and weekends were filled with coaching mountain biking, volunteering for Waste Zero Whakatāne, as well as the Kiwi Trust and working.
He was hoping to spend his last couple of years schooling overseas, aiming for a scholarship at one of the United World Colleges.
Conservation is one of his big interests.
“It’s weird to say this, but the bush was more full of life when I was younger.