“I’ve been tramping, hunting, fishing, doing everything in the ngāhere for pretty much forever.

“Yeah, it’s great. I just love being out here.”

Jack started guiding at the Mokorua Scenic Reserve on the outskirts of Whakatāne after his conservation articles were spotted in the local newspaper by another volunteer with the Whakatāne Kiwi Trust, Stewart Sutton.

“Jack writes interesting articles to the Beacon, and I thought, ‘Oh, I’ll ask his mum if he can write an article for Kiwi Trust’,” Sutton said.

“So that’s how he first got involved.

“He said he wanted to come every time, so he’s been coming as much as he can.”

We set out on the walk, Sutton leading with his self-described apprentice alongside, head torches on low to light up the path but not scare off the wildlife.

“I go with the flow, like Stewart knows all the stuff, really,”

So he’s talking about something and I can add little bits,” Jack said.

"I find if you constantly adjust your eyes' focus ... then you just see something." Photo / RNZ, Sally Round

“Every single time I come on this, I always learn new things.”

He is learning to distinguish the different types of wētā.

His last tour group, about 30 Chinese tourists, were surprised by the creatures, he said.

Bioluminescent fungi on the nighttime bush walk in the Mokorua Scenic Reserve. Photo / RNZ, Sally Round

“I did manage to find a wētā that was the size of my hand.

“When we put him back down onto the ground, he started chasing me back.

“They will jump and they will follow you.”

Wētā cluster under a rocky outcrop. Photo / RNZ, Sally Round

Stepping across a bridge, he bends down and points out a spider, camouflaged against the handrail.

“I find if you constantly adjust your eyes’ focus, then constantly unfocus and refocus your eyes, then you just see something.”

There are no kiwi calls tonight. It’s not the best season for that, Sutton explains.

“The males are sitting on the eggs.”

Jack Karetai-Barrett says, "The bush has always been a part of my life". Photo / RNZ, Sally Round

But there are bioluminescent fungi to examine and glowworms to find hanging out sticky fishing lines to catch their prey, a spider “coloured like a watermelon” and a clutch of wētā to ooh and aah over.

The bigger the better.

School was Jack’s number one priority, he told Country Life, but after school and weekends were filled with coaching mountain biking, volunteering for Waste Zero Whakatāne, as well as the Kiwi Trust and working.

The start of the Mokorua Walk on the outskirts of Whakatāne. Photo / RNZ, Sally Round

He was hoping to spend his last couple of years schooling overseas, aiming for a scholarship at one of the United World Colleges.

Conservation is one of his big interests.

“It’s weird to say this, but the bush was more full of life when I was younger.

“Now you just don’t really see it as much.

“We were driving to Waikaremoana last year, and we noticed the decimation that possums have left, and that was just such a horrible thing to see.”

