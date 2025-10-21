“We’d moved the stock to safety the night before because we’re sort of used to heavy rain on the west coast, but this was exceptional.

“It’s muddy water, it’s not nice, there’s lots of debris, and as the water recedes, it just gets worse and worse as you see the damage.”

He was afraid to leave the house to check on his stock at the height of the storm.

“I thought I should be doing something, but I couldn’t get out.

“I wanted to check, you know, like, the sheep.

Slip damage in the Waitomo District. Photo / NZ Transport Agency

“I wanted to check there was nothing stuck on islands, but I couldn’t get out myself.

“Several times I started to wade out to see in the driveway, and I decided it would be silly to even try.”

Minister concerned

Minister for Rural Communities Mark Patterson was visiting the Waitomo District with Mayor John Robinson and Taranaki-King Country MP Barbara Kuriger.

He wanted to gauge the scale of the damage caused by a weather event he believed had flown under the radar.

Minister for Rural Communities Mark Patterson helps out with docking while visiting the Lovell family farm at Marokopa. Photo / RNZ, Robin Martin

“What’s happened is there’s widespread isolated pockets where it’s really badly impacted, and I think where we are here, you can see some fairly widespread damage, $50,000 to $60,000 worth according to the farmers, and if you replicate that around the rest of the province, it mounts up.”

Patterson said he would be reporting to his colleagues in Wellington about whether a Mayoral Relief Fund was necessary, and he was expecting the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) to step up in terms of repairing the ruined roads.

A farmer himself, the minister was not convinced farmers had enough warning about how severe the weather was likely to be.

A shearing gang hard at work tidying up farm fencing near Marokopa. Photo / RNZ, Robin Martin

“There will be some questions asked of MetService.

“How they missed this 50mm to 70mm forecast, over 200mm delivered in some places, so we’re going to have a pretty thorough review about why they missed this.

“You know, is it a systematic problem, do we need better rain radars like we have invested in Tasman subsequently, so those questions need to be asked.”

It should have been red – mayor

Waitomo Mayor John Robinson. Photo / RNZ, Robin Martin

Waitomo Mayor John Robinson was on the same page as the minister.

“Yes, so it was an orange warning, and it should’ve been a red warning.

“Clearly, they were severe storms.

“When we get 150mm in 24 hours of rain, for this district, that is huge, that is a month’s worth of rain in 24 hours.”

Chris Lovell was a bit more forgiving.

Sheep and beef farmer Chris Lovell says floodwaters were so high he was afraid to leave his home to check on stock. Photo / RNZ, Robin Martin

“The warning system was on yellow, which is just a warning, and it wasn’t raised to orange until the morning when we already had water going over our fences by then, but the radar and the forecast, the three-day forecast, didn’t look good and living here we like to sleep at night, so we take our stock off the flats if there’s a chance.”

He said as long as the three-day forecast map was available and the rain radar was working, farmers could see if they were going to be in the red zone.

MetService chief meteorologist Chris Noble said it was standard practice for all severe weather warnings issued to be recorded and reviewed through an internal post-event verification process.

A member of a shearing gang helping to clear debris from farm fencing near Marokopa. Photo / RNZ, Robin Martin

“This process includes an assessment of the model forecasts that were available prior to the event (that informed the pre-event warnings), reviews the Watches and Warnings that were issued, and assesses the rainfall that occurred against what was forecast (timings, amounts, etc).

“Where relevant, it also includes working with affected councils and/or Civil Defence groups.”

Noble said the review would take time to complete, “but any lessons learned would contribute to, and improve where relevant, MetService’s processes and the severe weather warning system and its outputs”.

Shearer Adrian Marsh is among those ready to give a hand with the recovery efforts. Photo / RNZ, Robin Martin

Meanwhile, the rural community was rallying around helping farmers get back on their feet.

Adrian Marsh was with a group of shearers clearing fences on the Marokopa to Awakino road.

“Well, we’ve got the fenceline for the farms, for their paddocks, and it’s covered in, you know, logs, sticks, grass, you name it, and we’ve just come out to clean up and tidy it up a bit.”

He said it was a quiet time for shearers, so he and his mates were happy to help the farmers out with their unexpected and unwanted extra work.

Beyond the fenceline, the paddock was caked in mud and silt.

‘Pretty scary’

Hundreds of slips closed dozens of central North Island roads. Photo / NZ Transport Agency

Barbara Kuriger, also a farmer, knew that it was bad news for Lovell and his neighbours.

“The grass just rots, so you can see that’s setting and it’s going to go completely hard and it’s going to need to be reploughed up and planted again because that’s never going to grow again.

“It won’t come through the silt; weeds might, but the grass is going to need resowing.

“There were lots of slips along the road, but out here you can see it’s taken the brunt of it.

“When you look at what’s been pulled off the fences here, you can just imagine how high that water was.

“It would’ve been pretty scary the other day.”

She would be working with Robinson and Patterson to see what help they could get for the farmers.

Robinson said, while there had been a lot of focus on the five state highways closed during the weather event and its aftermath, 30 local Waitomo roads had been closed at one stage and were severely damaged.

He was hoping for a helping hand from NZTA to repair those, including the Marokopa to Awakino road, which had been reduced to rubble in places.

– RNZ