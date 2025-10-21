Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Weather: Questions for MetService about warnings issued for ‘badly impacted’ Waitomo District

Robin Martin
RNZ·
6 mins to read

A shearing gang help with the clean-up after last week's weather event in the Waitomo District. Photo / RNZ, Robin Martin

A shearing gang help with the clean-up after last week's weather event in the Waitomo District. Photo / RNZ, Robin Martin

By Robin Martin of RNZ

There have been calls for a review of the warnings issued ahead of last week’s weather event, which brought down hundreds of slips, closed dozens of central North Island roads, inundated farms and flooded homes.

An orange warning was issued, but

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save