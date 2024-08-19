He said that though the river was likely coming off its peak, there was a lot of water about.

“Extremely wet and a lot of surface flooding, let alone the high river,” he said.

“So the high river has sort of dispersed onto our neighbour’s flats across the river.

“It’s the surface flooding and it’s the sogginess, and not being able to graze paddocks now and [we] have to look at different options for where the stock goes.

“All those stock are off the winter crops, which makes it difficult for a while until they can get back on them.

“Fortunately, the main flooding event was during daylight hours, so we were all able to react and the neighbours and the dairy farmers there on the flats are able to react as well.”

The district’s Federated Farmers provincial president Thomas Read said he hadn’t heard of impacted farmers just yet - though with plenty of warning, there was time to move stock to higher ground.

But he said the timing wasn’t great.

“Yes the excess rain has been troubling, for the farmers, as dairy farmers are calving and sheep and beef are heading into lambing,” he said.

MetService is forecasting some rainfall later this afternoon, which will ease in the coming days.

- RNZ



