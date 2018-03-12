Watch: Jack Russell race always delights

Dogs barked, the crowd roared and chaos ensued as the Jack Russell race took place at the Wanaka A and P show. Photo / Stephen Jacquiery

A popular if somewhat "chaotic" event has celebrated 20 years at Wanaka's A&P Show.

The Jack Russell dog race was an idea taken from British agricultural shows and introduced to the Wanaka Show in 1998.

It now attracts about 60 dogs each year.

Jack Russell race organiser Richard Burdon, of Glen Dene farm at Lake Hawea, has owned Jack Russells all his life and said the dogs enjoyed the event as much as the spectators.

Finding the winner after the race was often the hardest part, he said.

"Most of the owners know whose dog has won but sometimes it is such chaos it is hard to work it out."

About 38,000 people enjoyed the festivities on Friday and Saturday, especially the Jack Russell race on Saturday afternoon, which event manager Jane Stalker said was the hot topic of conversation: ''The biggest asked question was 'What time is the Jack Russell race on?'.''

When the time finally rolled around, chaos reigned - as always.

Rodeo legend Pat McCarthy fired up the yapping entrants by dragging a dead hare around the main ring from horseback.

And when the green light was given, terriers raced in all directions, in what was undoubtedly the most popular attraction of the show.

Thousands clustered around the ring to watch the entertainment and they were not disappointed.

Bonnie Raynes (7), from Hawea Flat, holds Louie, her terrier which won the Jack Russell race at the Wanaka A and P Show. Photo / Stephen Jacquiery

Eventual winner Louie took a little tracking down as he fled from the ring after completing his run.

However, young mistress Bonnie Raynes (7), from Hawea Flat, managed to return him to the main arena to claim his spoils and the title.

Elsewhere, insurance company beSure and Mitre 10 won the prizes for the best small and large trade exhibits respectively.

Ms Stalker said both companies were rewarded for the effort they put into their sites, and beSure exhibitor Jackie Boyd ''stood out''.

''She had that site pumping; she had so many people they were spilling out on to the walkway. She catered for the kids, the adults, the clients and also her potential clients, all in her little marquee.''

While numbers through the gates were not record-breaking at 38,000, Ms Stalker said she felt the show was a ''great success''.

There were no plans for expansion.

''I don't think we'll get bigger. I think we'll just get better at what we do, and we'd like to make it more educational when it comes to the farming background and livestock.''