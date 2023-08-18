Farmers often charge forward without taking the time to pause and reflect on their progress, writes Warwirk Catto. Photo / Sarah Ivey

Farmers often charge forward without taking the time to pause and reflect on their progress, writes Warwirk Catto. Photo / Sarah Ivey

OPINION:

Sharing positive stories and celebrating successes will play a vital role in inspiring others and ensuring a bright future for New Zealand’s farming industry, Warwick Catto writes.

As we all know, Aotearoa New Zealand’s food and fibre sector has undergone profound changes over the past decade.

Societal and technological advancements have driven significant transformations in farming practices and issues such as health and safety, herd management, climate change and animal welfare have all taken centre stage in industry discussions, shaping farming practices whilst protecting critical source areas, introducing wetlands and preserving biodiversity.

Inclusivity and diversity have also marked the latest phase of evolution within Aotearoa’s farming community, coupled with the ongoing need for talent development. Despite these positive developments, however, there remain challenges on the horizon.

The industry needs to focus on creating a future that is predicated on “how” as opposed to “if”.

With ever-changing regulations and the impact of on-farm inflation, farmers seek certainty to make sound investments for the future.

These issues must be met with collective effort, recognising that all of us within the farming and growing community are on the same team and striving to make it work together.

An essential aspect of the farming industry is storytelling.

Positive stories, exemplified through platforms such as BallanceEx (the Ballance thought leadership programme) and the Ballance Farm Environment Awards are compelling and inspire others to take similar steps.

It’s essential we highlight the importance of multi-generational farming developments and that we understand some problems may take generations to resolve.

The farming industry’s transformation is a generational development and it’s essential to acknowledge the legacy of previous land development that has shaped the current challenges and opportunities.

Taking responsibility for multi-generational issues requires long-term planning and certainty, particularly during elections.

As a Ballance Farm Environment Awards judge, I’ve had the opportunity to observe firsthand the emotional connection farmers have with the whenua, their animals and their communities.

For many farmers, the experience of participating in the awards has been transformative, offering a chance to reflect on their journey as kaitiaki and the positive impact they’re making.

Often, farmers charge forward without taking the time to pause and reflect on their progress.

The Ballance Farm Environment Awards allows many farmers to take centre stage, recognise their work and celebrate their journey.

These initiatives have provided farmers with an invaluable opportunity to reflect on their achievements over the past decade.

Warwick Catto, Science Strategy Manager at Ballance Agri-Nutrients.

The industry has witnessed profound changes, embracing technology, sustainability and diversity.

However, challenges such as uncertainty, generational development and regulatory concerns persist.

By recognising the strength of farming families and working together as a united team, the agricultural sector can navigate these challenges and continue to thrive in the future.

Sharing positive stories and celebrating successes will play a vital role in inspiring others and ensuring a bright future for New Zealand’s farming industry.

- Warwick Catto is the science strategy manager at Ballance Agri-Nutrients.