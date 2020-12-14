Wanaka Tractor Club puts call out for drivers

The vintage tractor collection belonging to Wanaka developer Allan Dippie. Photo / Mark Price

The first rule of tractor club is ... be careful when you crank your engine.

Do it wrong and you will break your thumb.

That is the warning from tractor mechanic Ron Muir, who is responsible for maintaining the collection of about 200 vintage tractors owned by Wanaka property developer Allan Dippie.

Most will feature in the grand parade at Easter's Wheels at Wanaka event and while having them all in working order is a priority, there is also a need to find enough drivers.

For that reason, the Wanaka Tractor Club has been formed.

Event director Colleen Nisbet said other towns had vintage machinery clubs but not Wanaka, even though the town had plenty of retired and semi-retired farmers.

It was hoped club members would meet regularly where the collection is housed, to keep their interest alive.

Ron Muir on a vintage T20 McCormick-Deering T20 crawler. Photo / Mark Price

Well over 400 tractors were on display at the first Wheels at Wanaka event last year.

The first meeting of the club is scheduled for the end of January.