One of the rams on display at the Wānaka A and P Show. Photo / ODT / Stephen Jacquiery

When it comes to the farming sector, Ben Purvis has a pretty good philosophy.

The fifth-generation farmer at Cluden Station, a 10,000-ha property at Tarras, acknowledged Government regulations made it harder but “at the end of the day, you just keep working”.

Purvis spent an enjoyable two days at the Wānaka A&P Show, one of the plethora of volunteers that ensure the success of the event.

He and his brother Sam were sheep stewards. Entries in the section were up on the last few years, which was encouraging.

It was particularly strong in the Merino section.

They were passionate about Merinos and bought rams from several of the studs exhibiting; Maryburn, Armidale and Malvern Downs.

Purvis had been attending the show since he was a small child and now his own children were “running around” there.

It was also an important social event and an opportunity to catch up with folk that he had not seen for a while.

Cluden entered the highly competitive fleece section and won some first places, including best flock fleece which made selecting the entries at shearing time worthwhile, he said.

One of the judges, Craig Smith, from Devold, said there was a “magnificent” display of nearly 200 fleeces.

Tarras farmer Ben Purvis helped with the smooth running of the sheep section at the Wānaka A&P Show. Photo / ODT / Stephen Jacquiery

“It’s the ultimate wool you could ever grow.”

The competition was very tightly contested with just 0.5 of a point separating the supreme champion fine wool fleece - entered by the Paterson family’s Armidale stud, at Gimmerburn, which scored 99 points - from the second place-getter.

Relaxing towards the end of the show on Saturday, Purvis admitted to another somewhat surprising show success - victory in the cucumber class in the home industries.

Unfortunately, his aim to beat fellow Tarras farmer Robbie Gibson in the plum sauce class was thwarted, although neither were victorious in the class.

But there was always next year.

A future sheep exhibitor was William Malcolm (4), from Heddon Bush, who brought his two pet sheep Timmy and Border Leicester - yes, he named it after its breed - for the pet class.

William had been on the show circuit this season, picking up ribbons along the way.

His parents Dellwyn and Sheree have Border Leicester and South Suffolk studs and were keen to foster their son’s interest in sheep.

It was about getting the youth involved early and hopefully, they would get involved with A&P shows later in life.

Without volunteers, shows would not happen, Dellwyn Malcolm said.