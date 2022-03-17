Alex before shearing. Photo / Facebook - Edgar's Mission

RNZ

An Australian sheep has had a lucky break after bushwalkers discovered the animal who was rocking a 40-kilogram overgrown fleece.

Found on Mount Alexander in Victoria the sheep was unable to walk and could hardly lift his head.

The walker got in touch with animal rescue Edgars Mission, who were able to get the animal named Alex off the mountain.

Posting about the ordeal on its Facebook page, the mission said they could tell Alex was once part of a flock due to his docked tail but that he had probably been in the bush for six years.

"So weak was he that he could not stand. Not even when assisted to do so, and struggle we did to find a passage in through his felt-like fleece to administer life-enhancing fluids.

Alex after being shorn, with support to stand. Photo / Facebook - Edgar's Mission

"Truth be told, too, we wondered at first blush with Alex: Could his life even be saved, and would the kindest thing have been to let him pass from this world? And then we lifted the shroud of wool from his face and our eyes met, and in that instant, it was so strikingly clear he wanted to live," the post said.

Alex's fleece was so sodden with rain, urine, twigs, bark, beetles and maggots it was a tough job getting the shears through it.

"But somehow it miraculously did. All 40 kg of it! And left in its whirring wake was sweet Alex," the mission said.

After years in the bush and the ordeal of being found and shorn Alex will live out the rest of his life at the animal sanctuary.

- RNZ