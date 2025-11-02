Advertisement
Home / The Country

Wairarapa Spring Shears and Ashburton A and P Show Shears results

Doug Laing
Multimedia Journalist·The Country·
6 mins to read

Laura Bradley back home with her ribbons for first in the Wairarapa senior woolhandling final and the historic fourth place in the open shearing final. Photo / Shearing Sports NZ

Southern Hawke’s Bay mum Laura Bradley created shearing history when she reached the open shearing final at the Wairarapa Spring Shears.

In only her second competition in the top grade, she is thought to have become the first woman to reach an open shearing final in the North Island, and

