Tony Chamberlain took part in his 48th consecutive Waimate Shears event on Saturday. Photo / Nic Duff

Tony Chamberlain took part in his 48th consecutive Waimate Shears event on Saturday. Photo / Nic Duff

A special record remains alive at the Waimate Shears New Zealand Spring Shearing Competition.

Tony Chamberlain had been shearing at the event for 47 straight years leading into the 56th competition this year.

But after three heart attacks, he had to pull out of the open machine shearing grade.

Not wanting to let his attendance record come to an end, the organisers put on a special one-round clean shear event on Saturday so the streak could continue.

Chamberlain said it was “humbling” that he had been allowed to keep his record going.

The Waimate event was the only one he competed in and he was immensely proud of his achievements so far.

“To be part of it for almost 50 years, I’m actually quite proud of it.

“I’m a local shearer and you get a lot of respect from the people around here after all that time.”

It had been “bloody marvellous” for him to watch the Waimate Shears grow and grow each year.

“It has gone on to [become] the second largest national [shearing] event in New Zealand, [second] only to Golden Shears, so it’s great.”

Having been shearing for 50 years, Chamberlain would not trade it for the world.

“I’ve always said that shearing is a disease - it gets into your blood - and I just like competing”.

While he does not think his record will be beaten, he would welcome anyone who could.

“Not many people will beat this record.

“If somebody beats it, good luck to them.”

He aims to hang around and celebrate a half-century in 2025 if his health allows him to.

“Fifty years has got a great ring to it.”