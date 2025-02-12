After a day on the trailer, the lambs will be sold, with the proceeds donated back to the show.
A recent innovation introduced last year was the small dog races which proved so popular they’re on the schedule again.
These races and the hobby horse races are back in the main arena, with plenty of ribbons to be won.
Some of the show jumping events will offer cash prizes over $1000, with many equestrian events held on Sunday.
Trucking company Lilburn Transport is the naming rights sponsor but more than 30 businesses are also playing their part.
Contractors, big farming operators, shearing companies, builders, vets, real estate agents and forestry companies are all part of the community fabric, and they have put their hands in their back pockets to help out.
McCoubrie reminded families it was not a costly day out.
“We can offer free rides to all the kids all day on Saturday,” she said.
“It’s a massive thing for our community so the parents and caregivers can bring their kids and it’s not an expensive day out.”
Traditional rural sports like woodchopping are also on the programme.
Organisers are also warning people travelling with a horse trailer to allow plenty of time if they’re travelling on SH47 over the Te Ponanga Saddle Road between Turangi and National Park while jostling with heavy traffic on the SH1 detour route.