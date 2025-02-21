“They came home three times and each time I resold them to the pet shop.

“The fourth time they didn’t come back so the last purchaser obviously knew about homing pigeons!”

A homing pigeon will always return to the place it is born if set free.

During wartime, they carried important messages back to their country, even winning medals for their services.

Hooker bred Flying Tumbler pigeons to sell and attended his first show at age 20.

Roller pigeons are bred in all sorts of colours. Photo / Catherine Fry

“They flip over backwards when flying and are quite amazing to watch.”

Fifty-one years later he still breeds pigeons but has been concentrating on Rollers and Jacobins for the last 19 years, showing them all over the country.

An almond Roller showing its beautifully coloured feathers. Photo / Catherine Fry

“Rollers are like the Tumblers except they perform multiple rolls while flying.”

The Jacobin pigeon has a distinctive three-part, monk-like cowl around its head.

This fancy pigeon breed is the result of generations of breeding in India.

Red splash Jacobin pigeons with their distinctive feathered hood. Photo / Catherine Fry

“Thirty years ago you could import stock to add variety to the gene base until concerns over bird diseases entering the country ended that process,” Hooker said.

“There are a few Jacobin breeders in New Zealand, and we try to outcross, but without new genetics, the breed will become extinct here.

Ray and Mary Hooker with one of their chickens. Photo / Catherine Fry

“A vermin - and predator-proof loft, hygiene and cleanliness, regular worming and lice treatments plus good food are important if you want healthy birds.”

Breeding is very selective, with colours and traits in mind.

Hooker keeps to a July to January breeding season so all his birds aren’t moulting during the show season.

He has enjoyed many years of awards at the New Zealand Poultry and Pigeon shows and one of his Jacobins was named Best Pigeon of the Show at the 2024 National Poultry and Pigeon Show.

Hooker is ring secretary and a life member of the Waikato Poultry and Pigeon Club.