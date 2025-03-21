Stanley Wilson with his Massey Ferguson 3080. Photo / Catherine Fry

When Waikato Vintage Tractor and Machinery Club member Stanley Wilson and his family were looking at emigrating from Dungiven, County Londonderry, Northern Ireland, to New Zealand, they came over in 2001 to gather information before making the big move in 2002.

“One of the things I was pricing up was tractors and I realised I would have to pay between $50,000 and $60,000 for a tractor like the Massey Ferguson 3080 that I already had in Northern Ireland,” Wilson said.

At the time, if he had sold the Massey Ferguson 3080 in Northern Ireland, he would have got about $15,000.

“Bringing over a 40ft container in 2002 was $9000, so it made perfect sense to bring our belongings and the MF 3080, plus there was room for my Massey Ferguson 30E industrial loader.”

Twenty-two years later, the family are equity partners in a dairy goat operation near Tauhei in the Waikato and both the well-travelled tractors are still going strong.