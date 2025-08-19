Grower field walk at Daniel Finlayson’s property near Ngahinapouri.
For three consecutive seasons, a Foundation for Arable Research and Growers Leading Change group study was run with a group of four experienced Waikato-based, large-scale maize growers interested in alternative nitrogen sources for their maize crops.
Foundation for Arable Research senior researcher Dirk Wallace and researcher Sally Linton led thestudy.
“We put a call out for grower participation, and the group was set up with a researcher and facilitator from [the foundation] to start in the 2022/23 season,” Wallace said.
The objective was to identify alternative-N (Alt-N) sources that enable arable growers to maintain profit while contributing to environmental compliance.
From the 2022/23 season, the group ran on-farm try-outs, testing a range of Alt-N products on maize and measuring their impact on crop yield.
“It’s good to know there are options beyond a bag of urea.”
Finlayson won the 2024 Arable Awards of New Zealand - Positive Environment Impact Award.
Alan Henderson: Natural products
Alan Henderson is a second-generation farmer running a 400-hectare mixed use farm with a 230ha dairy unit of 750-800 cows, calf rearing 550-560 calves yearly, 4ha of apples and nashi, a small number of beef and sheep, and 80-100ha of crops including maize, lucerne, turnips, faba beans and chicory.
He was attracted to this particular trial as he saw it as an opportunity to quantify practices he was already using with chicken manure and dairy effluent provided by his dairy unit and confirm their worth.
“The trials were grower-led with [foundation] funding and expertise to support growers with soil testing, harvesting and lab work,” Henderson said.
He put 0.5ha aside and, after soil testing, planted five different trial sectors.