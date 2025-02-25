“Everyone feels that the ban has a political agenda.

“In 2022, Greyhound Racing New Zealand [GRNZ] implemented new rules and regulations around greyhound welfare which are stricter than New Zealand’s current animal control bylaws.

“Many trainers spent tens of thousands on improvements to their kennels, facilities and transportation.

“All indications were that once these welfare changes were in place, then the industry would be out of the spotlight, so the ban announcement really came from left field.”

GRNZ and the WGRC have invested heavily in track management and infrastructure at the WGRC’s home track at Cambridge Raceway.

“There would be 10 job losses immediately from the club if the ban goes ahead and the raceway would lose $100,000 in income from hosting the greyhound racing.”

Greyhound trainers breed two to five years in advance, investing financially in semen from top sires overseas, so any investment in breeding this season will have been wasted money.

Steele said the WGRC has given its 100% support to GRNZ and its attempts to get the decision overturned.

Rehoming greyhounds

A rehomed greyhound and owner track walk at an open day at Cambridge Raceway. Photo: Catherine Fry

Ex-racing greyhound owner and previous WGRC committee member and president Jenny Bartlett has been immersed in the greyhound industry for over 15 years and has two retired greyhounds.

“GRNZ rules already prevent euthanasia of racing greyhounds unless a vet certifies it as the only solution, and GRNZ invests heavily in veterinary treatment, rehabilitation and rehoming of non-competing dogs.

“Rushing through legislation preventing euthanasia prior to the ban gives out the wrong message to the public as it is already in place and very much supported by the industry.”

Bartlett is passionate about promoting greyhound rehoming to the public and instigated the successful greyhound public open days at Cambridge Raceway where new owners of retired greyhounds gather to walk the track and learn about their dog’s racing life.

“Great Mates Kennels countrywide are fully funded by GRNZ and take all retired and rehabilitated greyhounds.

“They are health checked and desexed before they enter the programme.

“The hounds are helped to adjust to a new life as a pet.”

Next, organisations such as May Hounds, Nightrave Greyhounds, KiwiKiwi Hounds and Greyhounds as Pets rehome the hounds.

Rehoming is a careful process because the welfare of the greyhound is the priority.

The industry is adamant it won’t hand over any greyhounds to the SPCA as suggested because it has no understanding of the breed.

A working life with greyhounds

The GRNZ Under-30 Young Achievers Award winner 2023-24, 21-year-old Chloe Watson, has her livelihood invested in the greyhound industry along with the rest of her family.

She has been working with greyhounds since she was 8, handling them since 14 and training from 18, and has a certificate in Canine Behaviour and Training.

Watson and her sister Zahra work between adjoining properties.

One is where their aunt, Hayley Mullane, runs a racing team of 40 dogs, and the other is where their mum, Grace Harrison, runs rehabilitation kennels under the Rehab to Rehoming programme run and funded by GRNZ, for injured racing dogs.

Injured greyhounds are treated by specialist Matamata vet Steve McGill, and Watson works with the dogs to rehabilitate them to prepare for rehoming as pets.

She is passionate about the scheme.

“My partner, Anthony Cleeve, along with his father Garry Cleeve and the rest of his family, have about 100 dogs, so that’s around 150 greyhounds between just two family-run kennels.

“We’ve all basically received a redundancy letter and it is only just starting to hit home.

“We’re all freaking about the concept that in 20 months from now, 3000-plus greyhounds will need rehoming.”

Watson is also concerned about the financial impact of the greyhound racing ban on the business community that supports the greyhound industry.

“There’s suppliers of meat and kibble, veterinary support, supplements, massage creams and gels, equipment such as muzzles, leads, collars and coats, plus trailers and vans that have been converted to transport greyhounds.”

OnTrack is an organisation dedicated to making mental health a priority in the racing industry.

Anyone needing support can contact them at www.ontrack.org.nz or call its helpline on 0800 667 224.