Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Waikato farm’s wetland project sets standard for environmental rules

By Steve Edwards
Coast & Country News·
5 mins to read

Johan van Ras in part of the native wetland developed on his property. Photo / Steve Edwards

Johan van Ras in part of the native wetland developed on his property. Photo / Steve Edwards

Waterway work on a Waikato farm could be used as the template for others to meet proposed environmental standards.

For the past five years, Johan and Kylie van Ras have turned areas of poor pasture production into native wetland.

This comes as an Environment Court decision is looming on appeals

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save