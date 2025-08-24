Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Waikato farmers face new waterway rules under Plan Change 1 decision

By Steve Edwards
Coast & Country News·
5 mins to read

Waikato Federated Farmers regional president Phil Sherwood.

Waikato Federated Farmers regional president Phil Sherwood.

Phil Sherwood has become the fifth Waikato Federated Farmers president to tackle proposed rules for land use along the region’s waterways.

An interim decision was recently released by the Environment Court on appeals relating to Waikato Regional Council’s Plan Change 1 (PC1), which aims to improve water quality in the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save