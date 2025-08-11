“It’s important to have a good network of people around you.”

Assistance for Waikato Farmers Connect has come from the Waikato-Hauraki-Coromandel Rural Support Trust and the creators of the farm health and safety tool Orange Cross.

Fletcher said anyone from the rural sector was welcome.

“It’s all about bringing the community together, person-to-person.”

The first meeting, at Hinuera in July, attracted farming families and rural professionals, including a stock agent and animal health specialist.

Following a debrief, a decision was made to hold monthly get-togethers and quarterly farm system workshops.

The first workshop will be in early September, covering fertiliser/ nutrition.

Fletcher said Waikato Farmers Connect was initially dairy-based but could involve other farming sectors in the future.

Discussion groups

Traditional farm discussion groups have been reborn as farmer-led entities.

DairyNZ had driven discussion groups since 1952 as an engagement option for farmers, funded by the levy paid by all dairy company suppliers to the “industry good” body.

Last year, DairyNZ replaced the groups with specialist events, including workshops, field days and forums focused on various aspects of dairy farming.

Claire Bekhuis, DairyNZ head of regional teams, said these events were designed to provide farmers with the latest research, tools, and practical advice to improve farm systems and profitability.

In February, farmer feedback called for a return to discussion groups.

Bekhuis said the bigger events were longer and sometimes further away, which meant farmers were less likely to take staff than compared to a local discussion group.

“Following farmer feedback, we have expanded our extension activities by supporting local, farmer-led discussion groups alongside our new events.”

Bekhuis said farmers were being encouraged to convene discussion groups in their local area, so they were farmer-led, with DairyNZ offering support with facilitation, information and resources.

DairyNZ has delivered larger, future-focused events led by its scientists and experts – often with partners to reduce sector duplication.

“We evolved our events to provide greater access to our scientists, experts and our research, with a focus on farm systems application, while continuing to allow farmers to connect with other farmers in their local region,” Bekhuis said.

She said farmer-driven discussion groups were collaborative forums where farmers shared knowledge, learned from each other, and addressed common challenges.

“They focus on topics relevant to farming practices, environmental sustainability and community resilience.”

Shared experiences

“Farmers share their experiences, successes, and challenges, learning from each other’s practical insights,” she said.

The network includes a farmer-led Matamata Area Discussion Group, which DairyNZ is supporting.

Member Matthew Zonderop said the Matamata organisation emerged from the former Te Poi-Hinuera Discussion Group.

“We get together to discuss farm-related issues,” he said.

“It’s a collaboration of ideas. What works for some may help others.”

The Matamata group had its first gathering pre-calving, with the next scheduled for September.

Zonderop said it was envisaged that the group would meet every two months.

Bekhuis said the demand for local groups had varied across the regions; the highest was currently coming from Waikato, and momentum was building in Northland.

While DairyNZ was not involved in the organisation of the Waikato Farmers Connect group, she said it was providing farm system expertise speakers at their events, as requested, to support that regional initiative.

Beef + Lamb New Zealand is continuing its ongoing series of events for farmers.

Laura Davis, B+LNZ extension manager for the Mid-Northern North Island – West, said the Te Pahu Monitor Farm, near Cambridge, was showcasing how smart grazing systems and technology can transform hill country farming.

Co-owners Heather Gilbert and Elliot Kent have implemented a cell grazing system using a cell grazing system to intensify their 326ha property, improving pasture quality and profitability.

At a recent field day, Davis said more than 50 attendees saw how the system allowed cattle to move efficiently across the hills, avoiding swampy areas and boosting productivity.

With support from Ian Hanmore, of Hanmore Land Management, the couple are expanding the system to an additional 24ha, aiming to increase stocking rates beyond the current 55 bulls.

Davis said digital tools like Resolution also helped streamline farm management, making data tracking and decision-making easier for the team.

The next field day at Te Pahu is set for Thursday, August 29, offering farmers across Waikato, Central Plateau, King Country, Hauraki and Bay of Plenty a chance to see the latest developments first-hand.

“This Monitor Farm is a great example of how local innovation and expert support can drive meaningful change,” Davis said.