Waikato Farmers Connect launched to support rural families and newcomers

By Steve Edwards
Coast & Country News·
5 mins to read

Waikato Farmers Connect founder Jason Fletcher. Photo / Steve Edwards

A family-focused rural group has been launched in the Waikato.

Jason Fletcher, a farm manager at Te Poi, recently formed Waikato Farmers Connect.

A “spur of the moment” idea, he said, a key to the group was the involvement of farming families.

“Children are the future of the industry.”

Fletcher

