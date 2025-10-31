Chubb said the decision paid itself off in “spades”.

His cows were producing between 400 and 440kg of milk solids with a grass-based farming system, with hay silage and a bit of grain in the spring.

“Because my cows always had shade, they used to just waltz through the summer.”

The decision was also a key reason Chubb scooped the inaugural Waikato Environmental Award, the forerunner of today’s Ballance Farm Environment Awards.

The awards were mooted in 1991 by Waikato farmer and chairman of the Waikato Conservation Board, the late Gordon Stephenson, to celebrate farmers who demonstrated excellence in sustainable land management and environmental stewardship.

In the first year of the awards, 40 Waikato farmers entered, and Chubb impressed the judges with his planting of deciduous trees for his 80-strong herd of cows and his awareness of the importance of water quality.

“I’ve always had an appreciation for water,” Chubb said.

“It’s the first building block of everything because without water, you’ve got nothing.

“It made sense to me way back then to use biological-type fertiliser so we weren’t degrading our water quality.”

Chubb started sharemilking on his parents’ farm, which he eventually took over.

“I was always curious about utilising the land the best way I could.

“The farm was in terraces, so mostly easy farming, but there were gullies that were a natural fit to being planted with natives or production species.”

Chubb and his wife Sue planted nearly 3500 trees on the property, a mix of commercial varieties such as pine, blackwoods and lusicanita, which were planted east to west so they would cast shade on themselves and not the grass, and deciduous trees, which were facing the other direction so in winter when they lost their leaves it stopped the hard frost from staying on the ground.

“Entering the awards was such a great experience because I was actually relieved to have people say, ‘yep, what you are doing does make sense’.

“The neighbours thought I was a bit abnormal, so it was good to get positive reinforcement from all the different judges that I was doing the right thing.”

Jason Minkhorst, Ballance Agri-Nutrients' general manager customer (left) with Snow and Sue Chubb at the 30-year celebration. Photo / NZ Farm Environment Trust

Chubb said it was equally gratifying to see 150 people turn up to a field day held after he won the Waikato Farm Awards to see what he was doing.

“It was an opportunity to put a positive spin on farming and build relationships, including with the council.”

Chubb went on to become a judge in the Waikato Environmental Farm Awards for the following nine years.

And, 32 years later, he still remembers how exciting it was to actually get to meet Gordon Stephenson.

“It was an awesome experience, and we went on to become good friends,” he said.

Snow Chubb takes the mic at the 30-year celebration in April this year. Photo / NZ Farm Environment Trust

Over the following years, Chubb and Sue strengthened their friendship with Gordon and his wife, Celia, working on several conservation projects in the area.

This included building the first 10km of walking tracks, bridges and boardwalks for the Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari project, an ambitious plan to ring-fence the 3400ha Waikato mountain to create a mainland conservation “island”.

The park is New Zealand’s largest fenced eco-sanctuary.

Chubb also formed the Pokaiwhenua Stream Care Group and, with the help of the Hora Hora school teachers and parents, planted 2500 native trees in the catchment.

He said he always wanted to take a long-term approach to looking after the land so it would prosper for future generations.

“I believe that if you are not improving the land, you are stealing off the next generation,” he said.

From fields to forests, as a young farmer, winning the inaugural Waikato Farm Environment Awards allowed Chubb to help shape New Zealand’s farming future.

This year, the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust is celebrating 30 years since the Waikato Farm Environment Awards Trust was formed, paving the way for the nationwide Ballance Farm Environment Awards programme we know today.

The milestone also marks 30 years of support for the awards programme from Ballance Agri-Nutrients.

– New Zealand Farm Environment Trust