Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Waikato farmer Snow Chubb’s tree‑planting vision still shaping sustainable farming

The Country
4 mins to read

Snow and Sue Chubb celebrate 30 years since the Waikato Farm Environment Awards were established. Photo / NZ Farm Environment Trust

Snow and Sue Chubb celebrate 30 years since the Waikato Farm Environment Awards were established. Photo / NZ Farm Environment Trust

Thirty years ago, as a young sharemilker, former Waikato farmer Snow Chubb realised he was bucking a trend when he started planting trees to provide shade for his cows, but he knew the animals would appreciate what he was doing.

“Cows suffer heat stress in summer, which affects milk

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save