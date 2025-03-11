A club member since 2020, Hovmand has been involved in a wide cross-section of community events and initiatives in and around Morrinsville.

Winning achievements

Heading the list was a community quiz night and auction in 2023 that raised an incredible $30,000 for the Rural Support Trust.

“It started as a little event that just kept growing,” she said.

Hovmand was also involved with the club’s naked calendar fundraiser in 2022, which brought in $10,000.

She helped promote the club at the annual Morrinsville Fireworks Extravaganza and town Christmas parade while organising Pink Ribbon Breakfasts to support breast cancer awareness.

Foodbank Fundraiser

Danielle Hovmand with partner Harry Phipps.

Most recently, Hovmand co-ordinated a Christmas Foodbank Fundraiser in Morrinsville that saw $3600 go directly to families in need.

She has also flown the flag for the Morrinsville-Ngarua Young Farmers Club at the annual Morrinsville A&P Show and various schools.

Along with the Rural Support Trust, Hovmand worked with organisations, including Federated Farmers and Morrinsville Lions Club.

“I enjoy being involved in the community, and it’s great for people to see what our YFC is getting up to,” she said.

Moving from Katikati in 2020 to contract milking jobs at Patetonga and Springdale, Hovmand said she joined the Morrinsville-Ngarua Young Farmers Club to get to know people in the area.

Last season she and partner Harry Phipps embarked on their first sharemilking job, on an 80ha property near Morrinsville.

Phipps works for a building company, with Hovmand covering the day-to-day operation of the farm.

She milks 250 cows on her own in a 24-a-side herringbone shed, while Phipps helps out on the farm before work and at weekends during the busy calving and mating seasons.

Long-term, she said their “big goal” was farm ownership.

Hovmand had seen the Contiki award advertised during her work with the Morrinsville-Ngarua Young Farmers Club,

However, she had no idea of her nomination by a club member last year.

A group of friends (also club members) presented a certificate and Contiki travel voucher worth $5000 to her before Christmas.

“It was all a total surprise,” Hovmand said

Perfect Timing

Hovmand said the timing was perfect as she and Phipps were already booked to head to the United Kingdom and Europe for a month in May.

“We don’t have too many plans, so can tie in the Contiki tour,” she said.

“It’s aligned really well.

“We’ve done a little bit of travel, but this is an opportunity to turn our trip into something bigger.”

Hovmand said they definitely wanted to experience London “and whatever else we can”.

From 2020-21 she served on the Morrinsville-Ngarua Young Farmers Club committee, with a role in new member liaison that helped numbers rise to more than 60.

Hovmand stepped up to vice-chair in 2022.

In 2023 she was the Auckland-Hauraki regional manager for the Dairy Industry Awards.

This season she has eased up somewhat in the Young Farmers Club.

“It’s great to be able to step back from the club and continue to watch it flourish,” she said.

“Being a part of Young Farmers has been such a big part of my life over the past few years, and I’m so grateful for the incredible people I’ve met, the lasting friendships formed, and the chance to give back to my community.”

Young Farmers Clubs around the country can nominate a member who makes a “significant impact” in their community for the Contiki Local Legend Award.

Award selection

After submissions close, all nominations are thoroughly reviewed and the top 10 nominees are shortlisted based on their contributions.

A Contiki representative then evaluates the top 10 nominees and selects the winner based on their outstanding volunteer efforts.

Coppersmith said Hovmand represented what the Contiki Local Legend Award was all about — making a big impact in her community through hard work and dedication.

“Her efforts highlight the important role Young Farmers play in supporting rural New Zealand,” she said.

“The Contiki Local Legend Award highlights the incredible efforts of individuals like Danielle, whose work makes a tangible difference in their communities while championing the primary industry’s future.”