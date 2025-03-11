Fantastic fundraising for community causes has resulted in a Waikato woman receiving an honour from New Zealand Young Farmers.
Danielle Hovmand, a member of the Morrinsville-Ngarua Young Farmers Club, won the 2024 Contiki Local Legend Award.
The award celebrates members of NZ Young Farmers who demonstrate dedication to their communities, the primary industry and the Young Farmers network.
New Zealand Young Farmers chief executive Lynda Coppersmith said the award recognised Hovmand’s efforts as a leader and advocate for her community and the agricultural sector.
“Representing the Morrinsville-Ngarua Young Farmers Club, Danielle has become a beacon of community spirit, spearheading initiatives that have raised tens of thousands of dollars for charities, strengthened rural connections, and inspired the next generation of primary industry leaders.”
In 2023 she was the Auckland-Hauraki regional manager for the Dairy Industry Awards.
This season she has eased up somewhat in the Young Farmers Club.
“It’s great to be able to step back from the club and continue to watch it flourish,” she said.
“Being a part of Young Farmers has been such a big part of my life over the past few years, and I’m so grateful for the incredible people I’ve met, the lasting friendships formed, and the chance to give back to my community.”
Young Farmers Clubs around the country can nominate a member who makes a “significant impact” in their community for the Contiki Local Legend Award.
After submissions close, all nominations are thoroughly reviewed and the top 10 nominees are shortlisted based on their contributions.
A Contiki representative then evaluates the top 10 nominees and selects the winner based on their outstanding volunteer efforts.
Coppersmith said Hovmand represented what the Contiki Local Legend Award was all about — making a big impact in her community through hard work and dedication.
“Her efforts highlight the important role Young Farmers play in supporting rural New Zealand,” she said.
“The Contiki Local Legend Award highlights the incredible efforts of individuals like Danielle, whose work makes a tangible difference in their communities while championing the primary industry’s future.”