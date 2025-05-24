Equine assisted therapist Sue Court and her lead mare, Gypsy. Photo / Catherine Fry
NZME’s On The Up is a national campaign showcasing amazing stories of inspiration, success, courage and possibilities. In this story, Catherine Fry of Coast & Country News catches up with equine-assisted therapist Sue Court, of EarthHorse Aotearoa, in Waitetuna Valley, Raglan.
Equine-assisted therapist Sue Court didn’t have horses as a child, but admits her friend choices may have been a little biased towards horse owners and managing the occasional ride.
During her adult years, she and her wife, Sarah, bought a small farm in New Zealand and devoted all their spare time to learning how to ride, care for, and have fun with horses.
It was towards the end of the 1990s that Sue first heard about equine-assisted therapy.
“So, they have a lot to teach us about social living through observing their social interactions.”
Equine-assisted therapy
Sue said that while observation of horse behaviour was a key aspect of the therapy work, another useful tool was metaphor, which naturally arose when a client worked one-on-one with a horse.
It allows projection and personal narrative to arise and leads to discussion of the dynamics within the client’s life.
How a horse behaves is likely to be taken personally in some way; for instance, a horse looking in another direction or refusing to walk beside a client might be interpreted as not wanting to be with them.
Observing both the horse and the client’s reactions leads to discussion of personal narratives, opening opportunities for reflection and change.
Heightened senses
“A horse lives in the moment, doesn’t spend time worrying, carries no mental baggage, and if one upsets the other, they don’t hold on to resentment but quickly go back to grazing,” Sue said.