COMMENT

By DairyNZ

We have had reports of ryegrass staggers.

Ryegrass staggers is a nervous disorder that animals can suffer from as a result of eating pasture which contains high levels of the ryegrass endophyte chemical Lolitrem B.

The symptoms are likely seen in stock that graze seed heads or graze into the base of the pasture where the endophyte chemical is concentrated.

Symptoms start with tremors in the neck and head, followed by heavy tremors and stiff legs.

Severely affected animals often fall over.

Calves are often more susceptible to ryegrass staggers than older stock.

Stock losses can occur from misadventures e.g. falling in drains or caught in fences.

Outbreaks of ryegrass staggers occur from late November until the end of April but are worst from late January to early February.

Animals are most at risk when there is a sustained hot dry spell followed by rain, especially if pastures are overgrazed.

DairyNZ Farmwatch for week ending January 17.

The age of pasture and what was sown determines the risk of ryegrass staggers on your farm.

The most practical way for dairy farmers to manage ryegrass staggers is to substitute supplement for pasture.

For more information view — Grass staggers - DairyNZ | DairyNZ.