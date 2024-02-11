Think about what tasks need to be done on your farm, and what staff you need to achieve this. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Think about what tasks need to be done on your farm, and what staff you need to achieve this. Photo / Mark Mitchell

COMMENT

By DairyNZ

A new year often means that people are looking for new opportunities and advancement, and recruitment becomes a priority for many farmers.

There is strong competition for good staff, so the recruitment process is becoming more important.

Think about what tasks need to be done on your farm, and what staff you need to achieve this.

Ensure that the package is attractive and competitive.

The competition for good people is not just with other farmers but with other industries.

Roster, farm system, and quality of accommodation can be real selling points to help recruit an awesome team.

A robust recruitment process will help to make sure you select someone that will fit your business, farm, and team.

A good phone screening questionnaire can really help to get the right people to interview.

DairyNZ Farmwatch for week ending February 9.

DairyNZ’s Waikato team is running groups with a people focus this month and the amazing People Expo is coming up in Rotorua on March 27 - well worth attending.

Check out the DairyNZ resources - we have various Talking Dairy Podcasts such as Recruiting great dairy farm workers at DairyNZ Podcast.

The DairyNZ website also has resources and templates freely available.

Find out more at recruitment and selection - DairyNZ.



