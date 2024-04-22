Waikato DairyNZ Farmwatch: Nitrate poisoning risk increase

Every year DairyNZ sees preventable deaths due to nitrate poisoning. Photo / DairyNZ

COMMENT

By DairyNZ

As cooler overcast conditions arrive, the risk of nitrate poisoning rises, particularly with new grass.

Unfortunately, every year we see preventable deaths due to nitrate poisoning.

Very cold, or wet overcast conditions can limit the ability of rapidly growing young grasses and cereals to convert nitrates to protein.

When consumed, these are converted to nitrites which reduce the ability of the blood to carry oxygen - and can lead to the rapid death of the animal.

Test kits are available at your vet’s - if nitrate levels are above 1 per cent do not feed.

Sunshine will reduce nitrate levels as the plants photosynthesise.

Do not put stock onto high-risk feeds with an empty belly, and monitor them for symptoms.

These can appear anywhere between one to four hours after starting grazing and include, lethargy, panting, gasping for breath, salivating and looking ‘drunk’.

DairyNZ Farmwatch for week ending April 19.

Call your vet immediately.

For more information see https://www.dairynz.co.nz/animal/cow-health/nitrate-poisoning/, or talk to your vet.