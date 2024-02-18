A significant Staph Aureus outbreak can cost a farm many thousands of dollars. Photo / DairyNZ / Brad Hanson

By DairyNZ

We are hearing more reports of Staph Aureus outbreaks.

As the season progresses, we tend to see a change in the type of mastitis encountered, away from Strep Uberis to Staph Aureus.

It’s estimated this is present in 85 per cent of herds.

A significant Staph Aureus outbreak can cost a farm many thousands of dollars and can cause high stress and the culling of otherwise productive cows.

Staph Aureus is a commonly found bacteria, that is often present in subclinical cases within the herd and is easily spread through cups and hands.

Minimising the spread between cows is essential.

Identification, followed by separating and milking those cows last, can work well.

An effective teat spraying programme is critical, with iodine often the most effective.

Studies show that only between 10 per cent and 30 per cent of cases will be cured by “conventional” therapy, with older cows with persistent infections proving the most difficult.

These may be better candidates for culling.

A long-acting dry cow antibiotic therapy at dry-off can see a cure in some cases.

A serious outbreak will require specialist veterinary advice.

See www.dairynz.co.nz/animal/mastitis/contagious-mastitis/ for the full Staph Aureus factsheet.