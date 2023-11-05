Waikato DairyNZ Farmwatch for week ending November 3

Photo / Brett Phibbs

COMMENT

By DairyNZ

Many contract and sharemilking jobs are starting to be advertised for next season.

Take time to do your due diligence on the farm and, before you sign any contract or agreement, have it checked by a lawyer to understand what you are signing.

• Check the agreement is an up-to-date version if using a standard farm agreement such as Federated Farmers or Farmwise.

• Check that the entire agreement has been filled in.

• Discuss your expectations with the farm owner/s and ask them for their expectations so that everyone is clear.

• If you are entering into a business contract, make sure you have it in writing. The names of all parties entering into the agreement need to be on the contract.

• Ensure you read the farm policies as these are very important and set out how each individual farm can be run and will set out clear guidelines and expectations. They will include policies such as effluent management, health and safety, drying off, and drug testing.

Farmwatch graphic / DairyNZ

