Waikato DairyNZ Farmwatch for week ending December 15

By DairyNZ

As we approach the festive season - for most we are now in the first week of school holidays.

This means more time on-farm for kids, whether your own, or friends and relatives visiting for the holidays.

Children perceive things differently, have less strength and understanding, and are keen to explore and push boundaries – think back to some of those near misses you had when you were a kid.

Make sure you know where children are, or where they are going.

Vehicles and machinery are a particular risk.

Children under 16 should not operate quads of more than 90cc, or drive tractors.

Use appropriate PPE and take care when reversing or using machinery.

Take the time to walk around the farm and make sure children are aware of the hazards (particularly water hazards), lead by example, and keep an eye on them.

For more information see Children and Young People on Farms | WorkSafe.

