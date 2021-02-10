Waikato dairy farming couple take home two prestigious titles

The Bennetts' 6-year-old cow won both the Supreme Holstein Friesian Championship and the All Breeds Senior In-Milk Reserve Champion. Photo / Supplied

A Waikato dairy farming couple have proven they're at the top their game taking out two prestigious titles at New Zealand's largest cattle showing event.

Tom and Francesca Bennett, from Te Hau Holsteins, had both the best Holstein Friesian cow at New Zealand Dairy Event and Tom also took out the World Wide Sires, All Breeds Junior Judging Competition. The family was also named Premier Holstein Friesian Exhibitor.

"It was awesome, I did the Pitcairns Trophy judging competition at the Waikato Show and came second, but Dairy Event was my first really big judging competition to win," Tom said.

Cattle judges undergo rigorous training to ensure they can not only pick a good animal but that can also justify their reasoning behind it. Tom said that was the most challenging aspect of the competition.

"You have all these senior judges around the ring, and I have never been one for public speaking. I know in myself what I think is a good cow but articulating that can be difficult."

The Bennetts obviously know the winning formula for a good animal however, as their 6-year-old cow won both the Supreme Holstein Friesian Championship and the All Breeds Senior In-Milk Reserve Champion.

Francesca said Te Hau Windbrook Cleo EX was 10 years in the making.

"We weren't even sure if she was going to make Dairy Event after she calved in April with a large set of twins that knocked her back a bit."

Tom Bennett took out the World Wide Sires, All Breeds Junior Judging Competition. Photo / Supplied

Fran was given Cleo's dam, Tronnoco Talent Carla, as a 21st present by her mother Linda.

"Mum bought Carla at the Canterbury Collection sale, we showed her a bit, and she did really well," she said.

Fran wanted to breed from her and really liked the look of Semex's Gillette Windbrook after winning a Holstein Friesian Scholarship to Canada and attending the Semex Walk of Fame, where she was helping look after a Windbrook cow that she particularly liked.

"I managed to persuade mum to use him but after three years and three attempts Carla had only produced bull calves."

"We decided the only way to get a heifer was to flush her, out of the six embryos she produced, we got one heifer, which was Cleo."

Francesca said she wasn't much as a calf, but as she has developed, she'd become truly special.

"We took her to NZ Dairy Event as a two-year-old and got Reserve Intermediate Holstein Friesian Champion and Reserve Intermediate All Breeds Champion. She also won the national Semex on Farm final and photo competition that year. That's when we thought we're on to a real winner. That was incredible for us."

"She has just got better and better since then."

2021 Junior Holstein Friesian Champion

Charbelle Tatoo Pix S3F - Charbelle Farms

2021 Junior Holstein Friesian Reserve Champion

Flathills Kix Lara - Verwaayen Farms

2021 Junior Holstein Friesian Honourable Mention

Nova Dorothy Rose ET - Nova Genetics

2021 Intermediate In-Milk Holstein Friesian Champion

Larkspur Beemer Libby-ET - Fusion Genetics

2021 Intermediate In-Milk Holstein Friesian Reserve Champion

Snowfed Unix Nelda - Gilbert Family

2021 Intermediate In-Milk Holstein Friesian Honourable Mention & Best Udder

Charbelle MWB Prancer S2F - Charbelle Farms

2021 Senior In-Milk Holstein Friesian Champion & Best Udder

Te Hau Windbrook Cleo EX - Te Hau Holstein's

2021 Senior In-Milk Holstein Friesian Reserve Champion

Tahora Aftershk Tootsie VG85 - Hukaview Holsteins

2021 Senior In-Milk Holstein Friesian Honourable Mention

Joyclas Sammy Moo - Joyclas Friesians

2021 Holstein Friesian Supreme Champion

Te Hau Windbrook Cleo EX - Te Hau Holstein's