Virtual fencing technology proving its worth on North Canterbury farm

Culverden farmer Emlyn Francis reckons the GPS-controlled collars on his dairy cows are the way of the future. Photo / Tim Cronshaw

A North Canterbury couple has signed up their large dairy herd for hi-tech collars and fence-less farming writes Tim Cronshaw.

Culverden farmer Emlyn Francis likes to call the GPS-controlled collars on his dairy cows the way of the future.

As he strolls towards a collar-wearing mob lounging around a water tank, he points to distant fence lines.

They’ve been made nearly redundant by the virtual technology, which is being taken up by a small, but growing group of farmers throughout the country.

The cows graze happily in their pinpointed area with borders invisible to the eye.

For someone who grew up in the days when the only chips in a car were scattered on the back seat, Emlyn finds this fascinating.

He and his wife Hilary put the solar-powered Halter smart collars on 250 of their winter milking cows in June, and by the end of the month had them on the entire dairy herd of just under 1500 cows.

High on the list of taking up the technology was keeping good staff.

“While I’m a sucker for a glossy brochure I also see the benefits of labour efficiencies and staff engagement,” he said.

“Younger people are pretty good on their phones and so if they’re on their phones and can shift the cows or get the cows in or do the farm work, whatever, then that’s gold. Since we’ve got Halter they’re all really engaged with it.”

The New Zealand tech company developed the collars with a simple app that helps farmers guide cows without fences, wires, motorbikes, gates or dogs.

A noise signals to each cow when it approaches or crosses over a virtual fence, with a vibration indicating it is on the right path. Should a cow detour, then the collar delivers a “low-energy pulse” in technology approved by the AgResearch Animal Ethics Committee.

The Francis’ found after day two their herd was trained in recognising the virtual fences.

Lessons were learned quickly when human error crept in and someone put a collar on upside-down.

The cows on the Francis’s farm all wear Halter collars. Photo / Tim Cronshaw

“When you put them on they have to be on the right way because the idea is if they turn left it makes a noise, or a vibration or a zap and if you have it on the wrong way she’s being told to go left rather than right, and it really messes with them. One would go the wrong way and couldn’t understand.”

He had even heard of clever cows learning to back through a feed break to get to a juicy morsel, but for the most part, it has worked well and helped their business.

The system automates cow movements and monitors the daily grazing of individual cows so farmers can keep track of and adjust their feed. Advanced heat detection and health alerts are delivered to help lift their in-calf rates.

Francis likes the thought that he can sit in the kitchen and track their herd on his smartphone.

Friends came around the other day for coffee and watched as they sat around the table and shifted the cows remotely by drawing a picture on the phone.

A quick swipe accesses an app, with little white circles signalling each cow in every mapped-out paddock. Another click of the button reveals their personal details.

“So that cow there,” he said, pointing to a circle, “is number 1344.

“She was mated last on December 8, she’s ruminating, up a wee bit today, and moving down a wee bit today but it’s early in the day and we can see that in the graph of her movement and graph of her grazing.

“It doesn’t have feed intake, but rumination can be used as a proxy for intake.

“I haven’t done it but I’d like to get a mob of high-average rumination and try to feed them more, because if they’re ruminating more they’re probably eating more, and it would be good to use that to get the supertankers together.”

The couple also liked that Halter was a New Zealand company with local people on the ground who could be contacted should problems arise.

Hilary said they were initially curious about the Allflex collars for heat detection and health but then started looking more widely.

“Initially we were looking at the other collars,” she said.

“So while we were doing that, we thought ‘why not take a look at the Halter collar, just see what it’s all about’, not really thinking we would sign up.”

The benefits of virtually moving cows and virtual fencing swung them over.

Culverden farmer Emlyn Francis can tap into the Halter collar system anywhere on the farm with his cellphone and plot his dairy cows’ next movements virtually. Photo / Tim Cronshaw

Emlyn said they were using a significantly less amount of fuel from fewer motorbike movements because the “guys aren’t sitting behind cows”.

He estimated this could amount to about 1000 hours of saved travel a year from removing three hours daily just to get the cows in.

“We need to get better productivity, we need to get a better six-week in-calf rate, to have less wastage and all these other things. So the savings itself won’t pay for it, and you need incremental improvements and productivity to make it work.”

Trying to get a large herd in-calf is a challenge and, even with a heat detection camera, time was still being spent observing cows. They thought something to automate would work better.

The Halter app pulls in a cow’s movements, and a telltale sign was if it was on heat it was probably eating less, moving more and had a faster pulse.

“The algorithms and AI build up a picture of normal pattern of movement,” Francis said.

“So every three weeks when she’s on heat that will change, and there will be a spike in these various things and that gives you a number and tells you she’s armed and dangerous.”

Initially, they had to put the heat numbers manually into Protrack, but a bonus is that Halter has done a deal with LIC, so the mating information can be linked to the farm automation software.

While it is hard to quantify, Francis was convinced they grew more grass during spring because every pasture break was back-fenced and the herd was only eating where it was supposed to be.

“It’s early days and irrigation is on restrictions off-and-on now, but we are on target to do better per cow. As long as we can hold it together from here on out we should be right and should do 25-30 kilograms of milk more than last year per cow, which are incremental improvements.

“That helps out our environmental footprint because we have less cows. We already have 100 less cows than last year and are 2 per cent ahead.”

A further pay-off has come with reduced labour hours.

Hilary said their staff probably worked 45 hours a week during spring compared to 50 hours normally in peak milking and were now doing 40 hours a week.

They got to see more of their friends and family and were happier people, she said.

With any new addition to a farm, there are pros and cons. The challenge of downsizing their team from nine staff to seven in the busy summer period is those left will probably do more milking. The flip side of fewer cows and fewer manual movements is the staff are getting up an hour later in the mornings.

The only stock without collars on their Kenmare Dairy farm are 20 beef animals, left to roam as lawnmowers.

Kenmare is in the heart of the Amuri Basin, which has become deep dairy country over the past few decades since the advent of modern irrigation.

Hilary’s father started the original Kenmare farm in 1995 on part of the since-expanded property, now numbering 630ha, including the 450ha milking platform.

The couple joined him four years later, bought into the company in 2002 and have not stopped buying up neighbouring land for the self-contained operation.

Their other farm, Upper Balmoral, is “up the road” and has a contract milker on its 210ha.

Kenmare milks 1480 cows at peak milking, with 200 winter milked, and Upper Balmoral winters about 640 cows.

All the Kenmare cows are wintered on the property, and it is self-contained for silage. Kenmare has 13 centre pivots and Upper Balmoral six pivots.

Kenmare yields about 700,000kg of milksolids a season and Upper Balmoral about 250,000kg.

The Francis’s have left the door ajar for introducing Halter collars at the other farm, as there is the added complexity of a contractor being involved.

As can be expected with such a large operation, labour - recruiting and keeping good staff - is the issue. The couple does a good job on this, with their Ukrainian manager sticking with them for the past nine years, and they have several New Zealanders and other nationalities on the payroll of six, plus a maintenance man. Contract milkers are in charge of staffing at Upper Balmoral.

But the ebb and flow of staffing is always a challenge, especially in this market, and Halter has helped.

Emlyn and Hilary Francis’ 1480 cows all wear Halter collars and have picked up the virtual fencing technology quickly. Photo / Tim Cronshaw

“I’ve said often that our job is people, not cows,” Emlyn said.

“It’s getting other people wanting to do it for you, and that’s about having good systems and about having expectations, reasonably well defined, so everyone knows where they’re going and what they need to do.

“Whenever anyone asks you ‘how’s your staff going’ despite your reasonable history of keeping people and growing people ...they’re good to date, but you just don’t know, do you?” he said.

“They’re here and working today.”

Without being on the milking roster for about a decade in his 23 years in the dairy industry, he knows he needs good people around him.

Francis said he also liked the fact the Halter team were approachable and open to ideas for improvement.

A gate was missed out during the mapping phase of the farm, and this was soon fixed after the collars were paused.

He had told them the health modules were good for tracking animal health but still need some work.

As he scrolls down past the herd file and into health, he can see one of his cows is unwell.

“Eight days ago that cow was sick and I know that cow has mastitis so she was eating less and was actually eating a bit more and moving a bit more, but isn’t moving much today.

“She’s actually got black mastitis and isn’t that well - so you get app-based warnings. It just needs to improve more because, for example, sometimes bloat happens quite quickly and if it comes with a bloat warning she’s probably dead already.”

Another four farmers in the Amuri basin have taken on the cow collars.

Francis said the rise of technology in the area had been fast-paced.

“[My dad’s] been out of farming for 23 years and is just blown away by the whole thing because he had 130 cows in the Waikato and the whole industry’s moved on so fast.”

They took on Halter knowing there were always risks in being early adopters of any technology.

“Historically the first man through the bush gets his head shot off so it’s always good to be second adopter,” Francis quipped.

“But you know, I think there’s enough people up north and around doing this so it’s worth a crack.”