By Monique Steele of RNZ
Small-goods meat business Verkerks is selling its Mid Canterbury abattoir to a large Japanese meat company for $15 million.
New Zealand-based Japanese subsidiary SFJ Holdings was granted approval by the Overseas Investment Office to acquire the company’s meat processing plant in Ashburton in June, under the Benefit to New Zealand test.
The pending multimillion-dollar sale would include 37ha of land for meat processing and all shares to Ashburton Meat Processors, owned by Verkerks.
The well-known Verkerks brand markets salamis and small goods into many New Zealand supermarkets. Its founder, Aalt Verkerk, started the company, officially named A Verkerk, in 1957.