Vandalism at Horowhenua's AP&I Showgrounds not letting up

Damage to the platform on the grandstand: one side of the platform was pulled off.

People are taking liberties when it comes to the AP&I Showgrounds, which is a volunteer-driven community asset and private property.

From ripping up boards on the grandstand to destruction and theft of security cameras, to ripping up of the oval with cars, an area meant for horse events only. Recently a burnt-out car was discovered on the grounds. Only last week the pony club reported that some of its gear had been stolen.

The volunteers who run the AP&I Show are sick of it. They take time out from their busy jobs on the farm to keep the grounds ship-shape, and fundraise continuously to pay for expensive items such as new roofing.

Some of the vandalism happens right in front of users of the grounds. Earlier in the year, destruction to the public toilets there cost the association $700. A basin was ripped off the wall, pipes ripped out and a partition destroyed.

Security cameras were installed on the grandstand in only August. Now one camera is gone and another has been smashed. A few weeks ago a camera got moved in the hope that no one could access it, but to no avail. CCTV footage is showing the faces of the young culprits, though, and the case is now in the hands of the police.

A stormwater pipe was ripped out of the grounds and boards surrounding the platform on the grandstand had been torn off and ripped up. One side of the structure is now lying on the ground.

"We do not want to lock the gates. People walk their dogs here, kids use it as a shortcut to school and families walk here, even cars drive through," said association president Hugh Bentall.

"We are happy to share it with the general public, but this is getting too much. If we have to we will lock the gates, but only as a last resort."

The AP&I Showgrounds, while a community asset, is private property, and access to it is a privilege, not a right. Horowhenua's Agriculture, Pastoral and Industries Association has been around for more than 100 years, bringing farming closer to town and giving everyone the opportunity to experience the link between town and country.

A new sign on the building clearly proclaims the showgrounds are private property.

The Association owns the AP&I Showgrounds at the end of Victoria St and, via the Horowhenua Event Centre Trust, hires out grounds and buildings to numerous local organisations, from after-school care to sports teams like volleyball, basketball and tae kwon do, to dog obedience and a pony club. It also hosts the Covid-19 vaccination clinics a few days a week.

It is a busy place most days and its grounds are always open to the public, but this openness also seemed to be an invitation for unwanted activities.

The association committee has been talking about internal fences as well a replacement of the fence in Tiro Tiro Rd with something that will allow passers-by and neighbours to see what is going on inside the grounds. But all of this is a costly exercise

A security camera has been stolen and this one was badly damaged.

It is still not clear whether next year's show will go ahead, given all the pandemic restrictions in place. Should the show be cancelled, a decision will be made before Christmas, it will cost the association dearly.