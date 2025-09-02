Waikato's Leo Jacentho and Zap scored top marks at the Tux Yarding Challenge at Ōhingaiti.

By Penny Miles of RNZ

Tough and intelligent Huntaway dogs are the centrepiece of the annual Hunterville Shemozzle in Rangitīkei, but heading dogs were the stars this time around as contestants and their four-legged friends flocked to the district.

A record number of 255 heading dogs converged at Ōhingaiti as both experienced triallists and rookies scrapped for the silverware at the annual Tux Yarding Challenge.

The contest, organised by the Whanganui Sheep Dog Trial Centre and held last weekend, has been an annual mainstay for the past 20 years at the Ōhingaiti Domain.

The local economy was abuzz with the Station Hotel in Hunterville, the Ōhingaiti Hotel and the nearby Flat Hills cabins fully booked for the duration.