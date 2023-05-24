Some of the poisoned trees in Tuatapere. Photo / Ann Horell

The man who intentionally poisoned 270 pine trees, devastating some Tuatapere residents, was granted diversion in the Invercargill District Court this morning.

Andrew Robert Pender (54) admitted to killing off the pines in the Tuatapere public reserve and was charged with intentional damage.

The offending occurred from August 1 to October 31 last year and tip-offs from the community led to the man’s arrest.

The trees had been planted by the Tuatapere Domain Board and were due to be harvested to provide money for community projects.

In February, the Tuatapere TeWaewae Community Board chairwoman Anne Horrell said: “It’s devastating, really.”

“Tuatapere pride ourselves on our native areas, any green areas of the beauty in our community and the lovely spaces that we’ve got”.

Police’s diversion scheme allows mostly first offenders to avoid conviction for predominantly lower-level offences, on condition they accept guilt and abide by agreed conditions.