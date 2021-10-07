Trinity Hill hauls in gold medals for three Hawke's Bay wines

Trinity Hill's Chief Winemaker Warren Gibson (left) and Winemaker Damian Fischer.

Trinity Hill is celebrating after winning three gold medals, a Champion Red Blend and Champion Syrah at this year's New World Wine Awards.

The golds went to Hawke's Bay Merlot 2020, Hawke's Bay Syrah 2020 and Hawke's Bay The Trinity 2020. The Hawke's Bay The Trinity 2020 was also named Champion Red Blend, and the Hawke's Bay Syrah 2020 was the Champion Syrah!

It was an outstanding result for Trinity Hill's winemaking team.

Chief Winemaker Warren Gibson said the combination of a very well-behaved spring, a favourably warm summer plus a sunny, dry autumn meant the 2020 harvest was one of the greatest vintages in history.

"One year in a remarkable string of Hawke's Bay vintages. The resulting wines include particularly exuberant chardonnay plus both syrah and bordeaux blends with remarkable aromatics, ripeness and texture."



I asked Gibson some questions:

What do you think it was about your Hawke's Bay Merlot 2020, Hawke's Bay Syrah 2020 and Hawke's Bay The Trinity 2020 that stood out for the judges and secured them a gold medal?

The overriding contribution to wine quality is the raw material which is of course the grapes. 2020 was a great season in Hawke's Bay. Saying that, we were not the only producer to enjoy this vintage. Trinity Hill vineyards are well established and well thought out at all levels. Then we just try to not muck it up in the winery! We have a very stable production team that have great experience in getting the best from vineyard to bottle.

It's an incredible result for you. How will you and the team celebrate?

We are a small team. We will most likely get together and enjoy a glass or two of something good.

Trinity Hill won several awards at this year's New World Wine Awards. Photo / Supplied

How do you select wines to put forward for the New World Wine Awards?

There is no science in that to be honest. If they meet the requirements of price and volume we like to give them a chance.

What has surprised you about being a winemaker?

I guess I am old enough not to get too surprised about much in this role. I think there is generally a very collaborative, fun interaction between like-minded people in the industry that perhaps doesn't exist in others.

What wine do you drink both from within Hawke's Bay and worldwide?

Chardonnay.

What do you find to be the hardest part of harvest?

Getting started. Once the first fruit is in I'm fine and then often struggle when it finishes. It's something of a yearly addiction.

Regardless of cost, what makes a good wine?

Well chosen, thought out and managed vineyards.



What is the most rewarding thing for you about winemaking?

Achieving a combination and balance of wine quality and financial sustainability.

What's the most interesting thing happening in the world of wine?

I think the freestyle nature of many beverages that are now available in the marketplace have loosened up some of the safe, perhaps over the technical side of production. This is a positive providing the resulting products are sound and good to drink.



Tell us something surprising about yourself?

My surname spelt backwards is Nosbig (no pictures necessary!).