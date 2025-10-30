Advertisement
Transtasman Shearing Sports: Blade test win for NZ’s Tony Dobbs and Scott McKay

Doug Laing
Multimedia Journalist·The Country·
3 mins to read

The colours may be deceiving, but the New Zealanders, with the blue ribbons, did win the transtasman blade shearing test match on Saturday at Jamestown, South Australia.

Canterbury blade shearers Tony Dobbs and Scott McKay held up New Zealand’s end in a three-test transtasman shearing sports series at the Australian National Shearing and Woolhandling Championships in South Australia.

Dobbs, from Fairlie, and McKay, of Culverden, extended the black-singlet dominance in the annual home-and-away blade shearing tests

