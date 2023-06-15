Top quality Holstein Friesian genetics heading South

South Otago dairy farmers Shaun and Anna Thomas, of Yellowstone stud, paid $18,800 for in-calf cow Waiau Rem Rasberry-ET S1F from vendors Jim and Sue Webster, of Taranaki. Photo / ODT / Supplied

Some top Holstein Friesian genetics are heading South after dispersal sales across New Zealand.

Holstein Friesian New Zealand president Doug Courtman said seven established studs had dispersal sales of “prominent and proven” herds.

“Many newer and often younger members have taken that opportunity to access proven genetics to establish their own studs.

“While the returns this sale season have not, on average, matched those seen last season, they are still well above those recorded by unregistered herds.”

Sound prices were procured for high-quality animals, Courtman said.

Southern buyers include South Otago dairy farmers Shaun and Anna Thomas, of Yellowstone stud, who paid $18,800 for in-calf cow Waiau Rem Rasberry-ET S1F from vendors Jim and Sue Webster, of Taranaki.

Southland dairy farmers Robert and Annemarie Bruin, of Meander Holsteins in Otautau, paid $15,000 for heifer Aron-Amy Nirvana Oprah S2F from vendor Craig and Raewyne Passey, of Palmerston North.

The top price spent at a Holstein Friesian sale this year was $25,000 for rising 5-year cow Rockview Doorman Selice EX from vendors Gary and Karen Peters, of Taranaki, to Joyclas Friesians, of Palmerston North.